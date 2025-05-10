Idara Falah-I-Aam Holds Free Medical Camp

The camp was inaugurated at 10 a.m. by the Chairman of Idara Falah-i-Aam Waqf, Munshi Abrar Hussain, who was accompanied by the General Secretary, Imdad Saqi, and other dignitaries of the Idara.

A team of volunteer medicos, led by Dr. Umeek Jeelani, examined around 135 patients from various areas of the Valley who availed themselves of the services provided at the camp. Out of the 135 patients examined, 82 were provided with free advanced hearing aid devices on the spot, based on the recommendations of the attending medicos. The camp concluded at 4:30 p.m.

A visitor from District Budgam expressed gratitude to Idara Falah-i-Aam Waqf for organizing the ear check-up camp and appealed to the Chairman to hold similar camps in other far-flung areas so that more underprivileged people can benefit from such medical services.

Farooq Ahmad Dar, another visitor, also appealed to the Chairman to organize an eye check-up camp, particularly for those associated with handicrafts, including Paper Mâché artisans, carpet weavers, chain stitch workers, woodcarvers, and others.

On the occasion, Director of the Voluntary Medicare Society, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Lone, accompanied by Dr. Farooq Ahmad Kaloo, visited the camp, interacted with visitors, and assured them that every possible help would be provided.

Mirza Abdul Majeed, Syed Muzaffar Jalali, Khawaja Nisar Hussain, Khawaja Bashir Ahmad, Tafazul Hussain, and Prof. Nazir Ahmad Mirza (Ex-Patrons of Idara Falah-i-Aam Waqf) also visited the camp and interacted with the visiting patients.

The people of the area praised Idara Falah-i-Aam for organizing the camp and also appealed to the Idara to hold such camps regularly-ideally once a month-with a particular focus on eye check-up camps.

A team comprising six members of the Idara Falah-i-Aam Waqf supervised the camp. The members included Dr. Kouncer Jabeen and were coordinated by Joint Secretary Syed Javed, Chief Organizer Showkat Ali Wani, Secretary Finance Muhammad Ali, Trustee Mohammad Maqbool Wani, and Abdul Rashid Magloo.

The Chairman of Idara Falah-i-Aam Waqf also presented a letter of appreciation to the Director of the Voluntary Medicare Society, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Lone, and expressed heartfelt gratitude to the entire team of the VMS for their dedicated support.

He also extended his thanks to the volunteers, especially the Associate Members of Idara Falah-i-Aam Waqf, whose active participation contributed significantly to the success of the camp.

At the end, the Chairman expressed his appreciation to the managing body of Iqbal Khomeini Hall for providing the space for conducting the camp.