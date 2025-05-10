India, Pakistan Pull Back From Brink

The ceasefire agreement follows the deadliest military confrontation between the two nations in decades. The fighting, which erupted weeks after a terrorist attack in Baisaran meadow of the popular South Kashmir resort of Pahalgam on April 22 killed 26 tourists - quickly spiraled into missile strikes, drone assaults, and deadly artillery exchanges.

India blamed the attack on terrorists based in Pakistan, an accusation Islamabad denied, calling for an impartial investigation. In retaliation, Indian forces launched targeted airstrikes on what it described as militant infrastructure inside Pakistani territory, prompting Pakistan to respond with its own major military operation - dubbed Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos - targeting Indian military installations.

The result: over 60 civilians killed, mass evacuations in border areas, and widespread destruction on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

Early Saturday, Pakistan's military announced that India had struck three military bases within Pakistan using missiles. In response, Islamabad said it launched retaliatory strikes on Indian bases, including a missile storage facility in northern India. India confirmed that air force stations in Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, and Bhuj sustained limited damage. Police in Jammu reported five civilian deaths during the exchange.

With tensions at boiling point, international actors including Saudi Arabia, China, Iran, Qatar, and the G7 nations urged restraint and offered to mediate. But it was the United States that emerged as the key player.

President Donald Trump, returning to the global spotlight, announced on social media:

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio elaborated on the diplomatic effort behind the breakthrough:

“Over the past 48 hours, Vice President Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.

I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”

However, in a development that underscores the fragile nature of the peace, India swiftly denied any agreement on talks. In a brief statement issued late Saturday night, the Ministry of External Affairs clarified:

“While India has agreed to a ceasefire in the interest of regional stability and civilian safety, there has been no commitment or agreement to enter into broader talks with Pakistan at this stage. Any such discussions must be preceded by concrete action against cross-border terrorism.”

At 4:30 PM IST, the ceasefire was formalized as Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart. Both sides agreed to halt all hostilities - land, air, and sea - starting 5:00 PM IST. The DGMOs are scheduled to speak again on May 12 at 12:00 PM to review compliance.

Confirming the ceasefire, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!”

In New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the ceasefire at a press briefing, stating that clear instructions had been issued across military commands to halt operations immediately.“The decision reflects a mutual understanding that dialogue must replace destruction,” Misri said, though he declined to comment on any future diplomatic engagements.

Despite the ceasefire, the situation remains tense and fragile. Deep-rooted mistrust and public pressure in both nations pose ongoing risks to peace. The world watches closely as India and Pakistan navigate the uncertain road ahead - one that could either lead to lasting peace or renewed conflict.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars since their independence in 1947, two of them over Kashmir. Both nations became nuclear powers in 1998, making any military confrontation a global concern. The latest escalation marks one of the gravest crises in their post-nuclear era.

Whether this ceasefire holds - or crumbles under pressure - will depend on political will, diplomatic clarity, and the ability to address deep-rooted issues beyond the battlefield.

UN Sec Gen Welcomes Move



UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed“all efforts to de-escalate the conflict”, as India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

“We are monitoring but we welcome all efforts to de-escalate the conflict,” Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General said.

The US-brokered ceasefire came hours after India and Pakistan attacked each other's military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

