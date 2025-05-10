War Update: 84 Combat Clashes On Frontline As Fighting Continues In Six Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, 84 combat clashes have occurred between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops, with fighting still ongoing across six frontline sectors. The invaders are concentrating their efforts in the Pokrovsk sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Faceboo , publishing operational details as of 16:00 on Saturday, May 10, Ukrinform reports.

Despite the intensity of combat, Ukrainian defenders are holding the line, steadily depleting Russian forces along the entire line of contact and in rear positions.

Russian troops have carried out artillery strikes on several Ukrainian settlements, including Chuikivka, Mariine, Brusky, Ulanove, Yastrubshchyna, and Bila Bereza in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled an attack near Vovchansk, while another enemy assault continues near Kamianka.

Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian cannon,seven invaders near Vovchansk

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops have not launched any active operations today.

In the Lyman sector, three combat engagements were reported, with one still ongoing. Russian forces have attacked in the Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna areas.

In the Siversk sector, Russian forces launched one attack, attempting to advance toward Hryhorivka, but Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled the assault.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops thwarted four Russian attacks, with offensives reported near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne. Two combat clashes remain ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, Russian forces attempted to push forward four times in the areas of Druzhba, Toretsk, and Diliyivka, but Ukrainian defenders successfully blocked all advances.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops initiated 31 engagements of varying intensity across multiple locations, including Myroliubivka, Kotliarivka, Myrne, Zoria, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachanske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, and Andriivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 27 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled eight Russian attacks near Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, and Pryvilne, with combat also reported in the direction of Bahatyry, Shevchenko, and Novopil. Five more attacks remain ongoing.

In the Huliaipillia sector, Russian forces launched unguided aerial missile strikes on Malynivka and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops attempted two assaults near Stepove and Novodanylivka, but failed to gain ground.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the invaders carried out an unsuccessful attack against Ukrainian positions.

In Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks, while four more clashes remain ongoing. The Russian army dropped four guided aerial bombs in the region and fired 156 artillery rounds, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

No significant changes have been reported in other frontline sectors.