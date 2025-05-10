Student-Built Game V-Shift Joins UEL's Dream Con Lineup, Signs On For Season 10

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) UEL highlights indie talent at Dream Con 2025, with V-Shift becoming the first official Season 10 title.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL) has officially added V-Shift to its Season 9 lineup at Dream Con 2025, and it's already signed on for Season 10, marking a powerful moment for student developers and indie game visibility.

Created by a talented group of students from the University of Texas at Austin, V-Shift is a high-speed, arena-style battle platformer where velocity is damage, and stillness is death. Players choose from a cast of champions and fight for survival in a galaxy-wide alien arena, with movement and momentum as the path to victory.

UEL's mission is to spotlight underrepresented talent, not just pro gamers and game creators. With thousands of games launching yearly, many indie titles struggle for recognition against triple-A marketing budgets. UEL offers a new path: integrated esports exposure at a fraction of the cost.

V-Shift joins UEL's growing catalog of standout titles, including Die by the Blade, Lumina Rush, Final Stand: Ragnarok, Midnight Ghost Hunt, and Maelstrom; games selected not for name recognition, but for creativity, competitiveness, and community potential.

As the first Season 10 title to be confirmed, V-Shift reflects what UEL stands for: access, opportunity, and innovation in a crowded industry.

About UEL:

The Ultimate Endgamers League is the first multi-genre competitive esports league. Known as the“UFC of gaming,” UEL matches test players across five genres-fighters, shooters, sports, racers, and strategy-in one dynamic format.

About V-Shift:

V-Shift is a high-intensity battle platformer where movement is the weapon. Developed by students at the University of Texas at Austin, the game emphasizes speed, terrain mastery, and momentum-based combat in a sci-fi gladiator setting.

