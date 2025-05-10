Mystonks Launches Industry-Leading On-Chain U.S. Stock-Token Marketplace With 100% Custody Backing

NEW YORK, May 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyStonks, a decentralized trading platform, announced the official launch of a fully custody-backed, on-chain U.S. stock token marketplace in the crypto industry. Cryptocurrency users can purchase U.S. stocks on MyStonks. Global asset management giant Fidelity provides custodial services for platform users, with an initial custody asset total of $50 million.

MyStonks has successfully established a complete operational cycle that links U.S. stock assets under Fidelity Custody to the Base blockchain for token minting and burning. Users can initiate purchases of Stonks100 stock tokens on MyStonks by transferring USDC or USDT from their self-custodied crypto wallets. Upon confirmation, MyStonks converts these stablecoins into USD and purchases the corresponding stock shares. These are then tokenized 1:1 into ERC-20 tokens via Base smart contracts. For example, when buying Apple shares, users receive AAPL.M tokens minted by MyStonks, representing the exact number of shares held. Token pricing utilizes Chainlink oracles.

If users wish to redeem their stock tokens, they can initiate a sell request for AAPL.M or other supported assets directly from their wallets. MyStonks will then convert the tokens back into stablecoins and burn the equivalent tokens in a 1:1 ratio.

To ensure the security of user assets, MyStonks has partnered with Fidelity, which provides custody services (Fidelity Custody) for platform users' U.S. stock holdings.

According to a custodial statement dated April 29, 2025, Fidelity Custody holds over $50 million in U.S. equities ($50,473,199.00) on behalf of MyStonks Holding Limited. The initial batch of 95 tokenized equities includes major names such as AAPL, AMZN, DIS, GOOGL, META, MSFT, NFLX, and NVDA, each of which is mirrored on-chain by its respective token.

A representative from MyStonks explained that when users purchase U.S. stock tokens on the platform, the corresponding stocks are managed by Fidelity Custody, ensuring the authenticity, compliance, and auditability of assets. Through integration with Fidelity Custody's infrastructure, MyStonks has achieved a seamless connection between on-chain tokens and off-chain stock assets.

As a trusted institution in TradFi, Fidelity plays a key role in safeguarding asset security and compliance, making it an important partner for MyStonks in the tokenization of stock trading.

Additionally, MyStonks has upgraded its on-chain trading security and user experience. When users initiate buy or sell orders, the platform executes the corresponding operations on the blockchain, including cross-chain asset management, real stock transactions, and the minting or burning of tokens. The entire process is transparent, traceable, and decentralized, enabling users to purchase U.S. stocks in a fully digital and tokenized manner.

All trading operations are governed by smart contracts to ensure immutability and auditability. A Decentralized Identity System (DID) safeguards account uniqueness and prevents fraudulent transactions. Core smart contracts have undergone security audits and are modularly designed to isolate risk. According to MyStonks, off-chain fund transfers require multisignature (multisig) wallet authorization to avoid single points of failure. Cross-chain asset movements are executed through audited protocols. Additional protections include a time-lock mechanism for transaction confirmation and HTTPS/HSTS enforcement for frontend encryption.

New user experience upgrades include support for on-chain limit orders, improved wallet connectivity, a refined user account dashboard, and optimized UI layouts.

"The launch of the Stonks100 tokenized U.S. stock marketplace marks an important milestone in our ongoing journey of innovation. As we continue to expand access to tokenized equities, our focus remains on offering secure, professional, and transparent trading infrastructure. We believe MyStonks users and our global community will grow alongside us as we push the boundaries of decentralized finance," a MyStonks representative said.

MyStonks is a decentralized crypto asset trading platform born out of a Community Takeover (CTO) effort by the Stonks community. It is an industry-leading platform to offer fully custody-backed, 1:1 tokenized U.S. equities on-chain. MyStonks aims to become the decentralized "NASDAQ" of the crypto world-supporting new token projects and reshaping the DeFi landscape for healthier market growth.

The Stonks community draws inspiration from the GameStop ($GME) movement and the ethos of crypto resistance. The rallying cry: FIGHT! HODL!

