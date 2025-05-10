403
N-Korea conducts ‘nuclear counterattack’ exercises
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently supervised a military drill simulating a nuclear counterattack, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The exercise, held on Thursday, involved the launch of short-range ballistic missiles and long-range artillery to evaluate the nation’s nuclear readiness.
The drill featured North Korea’s 600mm multiple-launch rocket systems and the Hwasong-11 (KN-23) tactical ballistic missile, both believed to have nuclear capabilities. The missiles reportedly traveled about 800 kilometers before landing in the sea, showcasing the operational capability of North Korea's missile systems.
The exercise also included an inspection of the nation’s "nuclear trigger" system, which controls and manages its deterrence forces for rapid deployment. KCNA stated that the drill successfully achieved its objectives, verifying the effectiveness of the command and mobilization system in responding to a nuclear crisis.
Kim emphasized the need for maintaining combat readiness of the country's nuclear forces and called for improvements in long-range precision strike capabilities and overall weapon efficiency.
Last month, Kim had called for faster efforts to equip the navy with nuclear weapons, after observing a weapons system test aboard the DPRK’s Choe Hyon multi-mission destroyer. Following the demonstration, Kim noted that the warship’s current reliance on conventional weaponry made it unsuitable for reliable maritime defense.
In response to regular joint military exercises by the US and South Korea in the region, which North Korea condemns as provocative, Pyongyang has ramped up its missile tests to assert its right to self-defense and deterrence.
Additionally, Russia has pledged to defend North Korea in case of an attack, following a mutual defense agreement signed in June 2024. Under this agreement, both countries are obligated to offer immediate military support if necessary. After North Korean troops joined Russian forces in defending the Kursk Region from Ukrainian incursions, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed appreciation for their role, praising their training and bravery.
