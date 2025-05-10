403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Offers Free Flights for Undocumented Immigrants to Depart U.S.
(MENAFN) The Trump administration announced a new executive order offering free flights and financial incentives to undocumented immigrants who voluntarily depart the United States.
The White House revealed that President Trump signed an executive order establishing the Free Return Home program, utilizing the CBP Home app and other methods for “illegal aliens to rapidly depart the United States.” The order specifies that the federal government will fund these flights, and those who participate will receive an "exit bonus" to assist with travel and relocation expenses.
President Trump promoted the program on social media, stating, “Today, I signed an Executive Order to launch the first-ever self-deportation program. Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including—sudden deportation, in a place and manner solely of our discretion. TO ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS: BOOK YOUR FREE FLIGHT RIGHT NOW!”
This initiative follows a recent offer of $1,000 to undocumented immigrants for self-deportation. The administration has also taken further anti-immigration steps, including the termination of the CBP One app, which previously provided legal immigration pathways. The Trump administration has also directed the establishment of a detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, with a capacity for 30,000 migrants. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly characterized this location as "a perfect place" for holding individuals deported from the U.S.
The White House revealed that President Trump signed an executive order establishing the Free Return Home program, utilizing the CBP Home app and other methods for “illegal aliens to rapidly depart the United States.” The order specifies that the federal government will fund these flights, and those who participate will receive an "exit bonus" to assist with travel and relocation expenses.
President Trump promoted the program on social media, stating, “Today, I signed an Executive Order to launch the first-ever self-deportation program. Illegal aliens who stay in America face punishments, including—sudden deportation, in a place and manner solely of our discretion. TO ALL ILLEGAL ALIENS: BOOK YOUR FREE FLIGHT RIGHT NOW!”
This initiative follows a recent offer of $1,000 to undocumented immigrants for self-deportation. The administration has also taken further anti-immigration steps, including the termination of the CBP One app, which previously provided legal immigration pathways. The Trump administration has also directed the establishment of a detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, with a capacity for 30,000 migrants. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly characterized this location as "a perfect place" for holding individuals deported from the U.S.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment