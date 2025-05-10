403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vance talks about altered US plan on Ukraine
(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has signaled a strategic shift in Washington’s approach to the Ukraine conflict, saying the U.S. is moving beyond Ukraine’s proposed 30-day ceasefire and focusing instead on securing a lasting peace agreement with Russia.
Speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting on Wednesday, Vance said the Biden administration is no longer fixated on Kiev’s short-term truce offer, which was presented in response to Russia’s proposal for a 72-hour ceasefire to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Moscow rejected the Ukrainian proposal, arguing it would be used to regroup Ukrainian forces.
“The obsession with the 30-day ceasefire is behind us,” Vance said. “We’re now focused on what a long-term settlement could realistically look like, and we’re working to push those discussions forward.”
Vance acknowledged that Russia’s initial peace terms were seen as too demanding by Washington but said that was expected in any negotiation process. He emphasized that President Donald Trump is willing to walk away from mediation efforts if talks stall and urged both sides to establish basic parameters for meaningful dialogue.
Russia has stated it remains open to negotiations but questions Ukraine’s reliability in honoring agreements. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cited previous failures, including Kiev allegedly undermining a U.S.-mediated truce on energy infrastructure and a Russia-backed Easter ceasefire.
Zakharova said Russia would judge Ukraine’s actions during the current 72-hour Victory Day ceasefire as a test of its sincerity. Moscow has presented the temporary truce as a humanitarian gesture aimed at initiating direct peace talks without preconditions.
President Trump, for his part, supported the three-day ceasefire initiative, calling it a significant step forward given the state of the conflict.
Speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting on Wednesday, Vance said the Biden administration is no longer fixated on Kiev’s short-term truce offer, which was presented in response to Russia’s proposal for a 72-hour ceasefire to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Moscow rejected the Ukrainian proposal, arguing it would be used to regroup Ukrainian forces.
“The obsession with the 30-day ceasefire is behind us,” Vance said. “We’re now focused on what a long-term settlement could realistically look like, and we’re working to push those discussions forward.”
Vance acknowledged that Russia’s initial peace terms were seen as too demanding by Washington but said that was expected in any negotiation process. He emphasized that President Donald Trump is willing to walk away from mediation efforts if talks stall and urged both sides to establish basic parameters for meaningful dialogue.
Russia has stated it remains open to negotiations but questions Ukraine’s reliability in honoring agreements. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cited previous failures, including Kiev allegedly undermining a U.S.-mediated truce on energy infrastructure and a Russia-backed Easter ceasefire.
Zakharova said Russia would judge Ukraine’s actions during the current 72-hour Victory Day ceasefire as a test of its sincerity. Moscow has presented the temporary truce as a humanitarian gesture aimed at initiating direct peace talks without preconditions.
President Trump, for his part, supported the three-day ceasefire initiative, calling it a significant step forward given the state of the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment