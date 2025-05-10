403
Iraq Recalls Military Trainees from Pakistan, Citing Safety Concerns
(MENAFN) Baghdad has ordered the swift return of 500 military personnel undergoing training in Pakistan, according to the Iraqi Defense Ministry on Saturday. The decision was made by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, who also serves as the commander-in-chief of the nation's forces, citing safety concerns for the trainees amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.
The ministry's statement confirmed the prime minister's directive regarding the trainees, who are in Pakistan as part of a standing training arrangement. It added that all necessary steps are already underway to facilitate their prompt repatriation to Iraq.
The military confrontation between India and Pakistan escalated following India's air assaults on targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday. Since that time, military forces from both countries have engaged in exchanges involving missiles, drones, and artillery fire in the border regions near their frontier and the Line of Control in Kashmir.
India stated its airstrikes on Wednesday were a retaliation for an attack last month in Indian-controlled Kashmir that resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals. New Delhi accused Islamabad of supporting the perpetrators, an allegation denied by Pakistan.
