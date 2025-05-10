MP BJP Website Hacked Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Restored

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 10 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh BJP unit's official website was hacked due to a Pakistani cyberattack on Saturday, however, the website was restored following strenuous efforts of the IT Department officials.

A BJP office bearer told IANS that the party's official website was hacked by Pakistani cyber hackers.“It has now been restored,” he informed.

The state unit's website was not made operational for a few more hours due to data security reasons, and the website homepage displayed,“You have been hacked, PFA Cyber Force.”

The IT Department made relentless efforts to restore the website. Earlier, the website displayed“BJP's log and a '404' error.”

An official also said that a thorough investigation is underway to know the nitty-gritty of the cyber attack on the website.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also chaired a high-level meeting to review the state's security arrangements in light of the prevailing India-Pakistan tensions.

The Chief Minister said that national security is the state's foremost duty, and under the current circumstances, ensuring the safety of every citizen must remain the top priority.

Emphasising the need to curb anti-national narratives, the Chief Minister directed strict action against the spread of rumours and misinformation, urging officials to keep citizens informed and calm.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of disaster management, including emergency health services and fire safety, and asked officials to enhance preparedness across departments.

He instructed the officials to pay special attention to essential civic services and strengthen departmental coordination to ensure robust security measures are implemented without delay.

Security agencies have identified Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore, Bhopal, and Katni as sensitive locations, with Gwalior placed on high alert due to the presence of a strategic Indian Air Force station that houses Mirage fighter jets.

A high alert has been sounded in Gwalior along with other sensitive places in view of heightened tensions between the two countries.

On May 7, a civil defence mock drill was also conducted in all five cities as part of future planning and preparedness efforts.