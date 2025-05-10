MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a deeply provocative move, India targeted the Sheikh Zayed International Airport in Rahim Yar Khan last night, escalating tensions in the already volatile region.

The airport-a symbol of Pakistan-UAE friendship, named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and constructed in 1993-was attacked as part of India's widening offensive, according to Pakistani security sources.

The aggression didn't stop there. Indian forces also reportedly attempted to strike Nankana Sahib, one of the holiest sites for Sikhs, in what Pakistani officials have labeled as a disgraceful and reckless act driven by New Delhi's war hysteria.

As Pakistan responded with force under Operation Bunyān al-Marsoos, targeting Indian military installations, the international community began to react with growing concern.

The G7 nations and the European Union jointly issued a statement urging both nuclear-armed neighbors to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation. The statement emphasized that the India-Pakistan conflict poses a grave threat to regional stability and called on both nations to seek a peaceful resolution through dialogue.

Pakistan's firm military response has already begun to reshape diplomatic narratives globally, as leaders from across the world now push for urgent de-escalation in South Asia.