Kanyakumari Fishermen To Hold Meeting Tomorrow To Oppose Proposed Hydrocarbon Project

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Fishermen in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district are gearing up to intensify their opposition to the central government's proposed hydrocarbon exploration project in the Kanyakumari sea.

The fishermen fear that the project will severely impact their livelihoods and the marine ecosystem.

Leaders of the fishing community have been holding discussions with various fishermen's associations across Tamil Nadu and Kerala to build a collective resistance.

A Dunston, Director of Coastal Peace and Development (CPD), announced that a crucial meeting will be held on Sunday.“We will convene representatives from fishermen federations, associations, and coastal villages in Kanyakumari to decide on the next steps to oppose this project,” he said.

Environmental activist and Pachai Tamizhagam coordinator, S.P. Udayakumar, explained the scale of the proposed initiative.

“In 2023, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas invited bids under the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP) for oil and natural gas exploration in three blocks south of Cape Comorin, covering nearly 27,155 square kilometers,” he noted.

Udayakumar warned that the project threatens the ecologically sensitive Wadge Bank, a rich fishing ground located off Cape Comorin.

“Wadge Bank is a lifeline for fishermen from both Tamil Nadu and Kerala. If hydrocarbon extraction proceeds here, it would devastate marine biodiversity and cripple the livelihoods of thousands of fishing families,” he cautioned.

Echoing similar concerns, Kurumpanai C. Berlin, district secretary of Neithal Makkal Iyakkam and a prominent writer, said:“The extraction of hydrocarbons from Wadge Bank will turn the sea into a barren zone. This project risks destroying an ecosystem that sustains fishing communities across the region.”

C. Johnson, Secretary of the Colachel-based Mechanised Fishers Welfare Association and a ship captain, pointed out the direct economic impact.“Once the hydrocarbon project is implemented, fishermen will be barred from accessing large parts of the sea. It would effectively shut down fishing operations in a vital area, putting our livelihoods in jeopardy,” he said.

With growing discontent, Sunday's meeting is expected to set the course for a coordinated movement against the hydrocarbon project, uniting coastal communities from Kanyakumari and neighboring Kerala.