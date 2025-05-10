403
Kim Defends North Korea's Role in Russia, Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Friday justified his nation’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict as an "exercise of its sovereign rights," as reported by various media outlets.
Kim expressed this stance during a visit to the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Russia’s Victory Day, according to a Saturday report by a news agency.
"Our participation in the war was justified, and this is within the realm of the exercise of our sovereign rights," Kim stated in a celebratory address where he described North Korean forces as "heroes" fighting in Ukraine.
The Russian government applauded North Korea's military deployment in support of Russia, stating on Thursday that the troops had a "very big" impact on operations in the Kursk border zone during the conflict.
Russian Ambassador to North Korea Aleksandr Matsegora emphasized that Russia and North Korea share a robust strategic alliance and close bilateral ties.
Last month, North Korea officially acknowledged for the first time that it had dispatched forces to Russia as part of a mutual defense pact aimed at aiding Moscow in the ongoing war.
In 2024, Pyongyang and Moscow formalized a broad strategic agreement promising mutual military assistance if either side is attacked by a third country.
Russia also declared last month that it may extend military support to North Korea based on the stipulations of this agreement.
