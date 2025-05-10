India Pakistan Conflict: PM Modi Holds Meeting With Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval And Army, Navy, Air Force Chiefs

MENAFN - Live Mint): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, held a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Aur Force, after Pakistan launched a fresh wave of attacks on India.

PM Modi met the officials at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to review the security scenario and chalk out strategies for the future course of action, officials said, reported ANI.

India's ongoing conflict with Pakistan saw further escalation after Pakistan launched another attack on Friday (May 9) night, prompting blackouts in Jammu, Samba and other areas for a second consecutive day.

In Firozpur, three people sustained injuries after a Pakistani drone struck a residential locality on Friday night. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors said one of the victims is in critical condition.

'India retaliated in a responsible way'

During a press briefing on Saturday morning, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said:

“I have said on numerous earlier occasions, it is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocations and escalations. In response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and escalations by the Pakistani side. Earlier this morning, we saw a repeat of this escalatory and provocative pattern."

