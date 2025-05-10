Warm Weather Forecast On Saturday-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be warm in most areas, and the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will scorch in a hot spell.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures are set to drop "slightly" on Sunday, as fair weather will prevail on the high areas, while other regions will see sweltering conditions.On Monday, mercury is tipped to drop slightly and the weather will be moderate in most regions and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and AqabaAlso today, Amman will live a range of 17-34 degrees Celsius, while the port city of Aqaba will see a blistering 40C, sliding to 23C at night.