403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Warm Weather Forecast On Saturday-JMD
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 10 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be warm in most areas, and the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will scorch in a hot spell.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures are set to drop "slightly" on Sunday, as fair weather will prevail on the high areas, while other regions will see sweltering conditions.
On Monday, mercury is tipped to drop slightly and the weather will be moderate in most regions and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba
Also today, Amman will live a range of 17-34 degrees Celsius, while the port city of Aqaba will see a blistering 40C, sliding to 23C at night.
Amman, May 10 (Petra) - The weather on Saturday will be warm in most areas, and the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will scorch in a hot spell.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures are set to drop "slightly" on Sunday, as fair weather will prevail on the high areas, while other regions will see sweltering conditions.
On Monday, mercury is tipped to drop slightly and the weather will be moderate in most regions and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba
Also today, Amman will live a range of 17-34 degrees Celsius, while the port city of Aqaba will see a blistering 40C, sliding to 23C at night.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment