Jordanian Tamatem Games Wins 3 Awards At Dubai Gameexpo Summit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 10 (Petra) - Tamatem Games, a Jordan-based leading publisher in the Middle East and North Africa, won 3 awards during its participation in Dubai GameExpo Summit, organized by PG Connects this year.According to a company statement on Saturday, Tamatem Games secured the "Best Arabic Localization" award in recognition of its efforts in providing "authentic" Arabic gaming experiences that reflect local culture and redefine "quality" of Arabic gaming content.The company also won the "Best Publisher" award for its role in expanding the gaming market in the region and its "significant" impact in enhancing the presence of Arabic games locally and regionally.Additionally, the company garnered "MENA Game of the Year " award for its game "Land of the Brave," thanks to its "unique" features and "innovative" experience that raised the bar for quality gaming in the Arab world.Hussam Hammo, CEO of Tamatem, said: "The awards are a testament to our ongoing commitment to highlighting Arab talent and propelling the gaming industry in our region to globalization. The company looks forward to a future filled with opportunities and creativity in the gaming sector in the region."This summit, a key global event for the gaming industry, brings together a select group of developers and publishers from across the world and held in a different country each year.