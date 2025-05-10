403
U.S. Pushes for Communication with India, Pakistan
(MENAFN) The United States is maintaining "constant communication" with Indian and Pakistani leadership as Leader Donald Trump aims for a swift easing of tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations, the White House announced on Friday.
"This is something that the secretary of state and, of course, now our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President has expressed he wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt informed journalists.
"He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office. However, he has good relationships with the leaders of both countries and the Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, I spoke to him just yesterday, he has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries trying to bring this conflict to an end," she further stated.
Hostilities intensified this week following India’s launch of “Operation Sindoor” late on Tuesday, during which it claimed to have targeted “terrorist infrastructure” at nine separate sites within Pakistani territory.
According to the Pakistani military, 31 individuals lost their lives in the missile strikes and cross-border gunfire in the part of Kashmir under its control.
Officials reported that at least 16 people were killed along the Line of Control in the region administered by India.
