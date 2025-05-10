EU Officially Supports Call For 30-Day Ceasefire In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The European Union has joined the United States and other members of the international community in calling for a full and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine for at least 30 days, which could be the first step toward peace negotiations aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

This is said in a statement by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, on behalf of the European Union, the full text of which is published on the website of the European Council, Ukrinform reports.

“The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, grounded in the principles of the UN Charter and international law and welcomes all efforts towards achieving such peace. We join Ukraine and international partners, including the United States, in calling for a full, unconditional ceasefire of at least 30 days,” the statement said.

Kaja Kallas stressed that this pause in hostilities could serve as a vital step toward reducing civilian suffering and allow space for meaningful talks for genuine peace aimed at ending Russia's war of aggression and restoring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

“As in the past, it is now for Russia to show its willingness to achieve peace,” the document said.

This statement was supported by other non-EU participants at the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Lviv on 9 May: Moldova, North Macedonia, Norway, Ukraine and United Kingdom.

As reported, an informal meeting of foreign ministers from the European Union and partner countries took place in Lviv yesterday, where participants reaffirmed their solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. During the meeting, officials adopted the so-called Lviv Declaration, supporting the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

Photo credit: European Union