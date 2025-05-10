'Get This War Ended': Trump Comments On US Embassy's Warning Of Potential Russian Air Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war.

According to Reuter , Trump was asked what his message to Putin is in the wake of a warning from the U.S. embassy in Kyiv about a "potentially significant" air attack in the coming days.

"I have a message for both parties: Get this war ended," Trump says of Ukraine and Russia. "Get this stupid war finished. That's my message for both of them," Trump told reporters.

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on its website that it had received information about an air attack that may occur at any time over the next several days.

Photo credit: White House