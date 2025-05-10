Indian Armed Forces 'Vigiliant' After Pakistan Targets Shambhu Temple, Residential Areas In Jammu
“Pakistan continued its hostilities on 10 May 2025 by targeting places of worship like the famous Shambhu Temple and residential areas in Jammu. Multiple armed drones have been sent through the night, endangering civilians and religious sites. The Indian Armed Forces remain vigilant and are committed to defending the sovereignty of the nation,” the Ministry of Defence said.
This comes after artillery exchange on Thursday between both and India“neutralising” Pakistan's Air Defence System in Lahore as Pakistan attacked in Poonch after Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack.
(More to come)
