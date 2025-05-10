Russian Forces Launch 284 Attacks On Zaporizhzhia Region, Three Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian forces carried out 284 strikes across 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, injuring three civilians in the Zaporizhzhia district.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, shared the information on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 170 UAVs of various modifications targeted Malokaterynivka, Bilenke, Novoyakovlivka, Novoboikivske, Mahdalynivka, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. Shcherbaky and Novodarivka were hit by three MLRS strikes, while 111 artillery attacks struck Kamianske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

Russians attack village inregion, civilian killed

Authorities received 10 reports of destruction and damage to apartments, private homes, and other property.

As earlier reported, a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia district, injuring two people.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA