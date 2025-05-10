403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kia India And IIT-Tirupati Enter Into A Strategic Mou To Advance Engineering Excellence And Drive Technological Innovation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tirupati, 9th May 2025: Kia India, a leading mass premium carmaker of the country, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati (IIT-Tirupati), with the objective of fostering engineering excellence, promoting research-led innovation, and nurturing future-ready talent in the fields of automotive and industrial engineering.
As a part of this significant partnership, Kia India has committed an investment of ₹35 crores over a five-year period (2025–2029) to support academic infrastructure, collaborative research programs, and student development initiatives at IIT-Tirupati. This collaboration aims to establish the institution as a prominent centre of excellence in advanced manufacturing, electric mobility, and sustainable automotive technologies.
The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation, including the introduction of an internship program with Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) for students, thereby facilitating seamless industry-academia integration and providing students with meaningful opportunities for professional growth within Kia India. Additionally, scholarships and financial assistance will be awarded to deserving M.Tech students, based on both academic merit and financial need, ensuring equitable access to advanced education and resources.
A highlight of the partnership includes the creation of a dedicated 'Makers Laboratory', a state-of-the-art collaborative space at IIT-Tirupati designed to foster cross-disciplinary innovation. This facility will enable students to conceptualize, design, and develop functional prototypes, further enhancing the institute's reputation as a hub for cutting-edge research and applied technological development.
On the occasion, Mr. Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, commented: "This partnership is not merely the signing of an MoU - it is the coming together of shared values and a unified vision for the future of mobility and engineering in India. At Kia, we firmly believe in the transformative power of education, research, and collaborative innovation. By joining forces with IIT-Tirupati, we aim to nurture highly skilled engineers and technologists, equipped to lead advancements in sustainable mobility and industrial manufacturing. Together, we are building more than infrastructure - we are building opportunities, capabilities, and a foundation for meaningful societal impact.”
Further strengthening the scope of this collaboration, the MoU also paves the way for international academic partnerships between IIT-Tirupati and reputed Korean universities, facilitating student and faculty exchange programs and joint research initiatives in emerging technologies.
Expressing his views, Prof. K. N. Satyanarayana, Director, IIT-Tirupati, said, "We are delighted to partner with Kia India in this forward-looking collaboration, which resonates deeply with our commitment to research excellence and nation-building. This initiative will provide our students with exposure to global industry practices, global learning opportunities, and advanced infrastructure. Beyond academic benefits, this partnership signifies our joint resolve to contribute to India's aspirations in sustainable industrial development and technological leadership. We look forward to creating impactful innovations and empowering our students to shape the future of mobility.”
This strategic partnership outlines a bold and collaborative roadmap for innovation, learning and talent development. At its heart, this partnership is about bridging the gap between academia and industry by fostering research in sustainable mobility, nurturing future ready talent through internships and scholarships.
About Kia India
In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity,“Movement that Inspires” aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched seven vehicles for the Indian market – the Seltos, the Syros, the Sonet, the Carens, the Carnival, the EV6 and the EV9. Kia India has completed almost 1.5 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.5 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 744 touchpoints across 329 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country.
As a part of this significant partnership, Kia India has committed an investment of ₹35 crores over a five-year period (2025–2029) to support academic infrastructure, collaborative research programs, and student development initiatives at IIT-Tirupati. This collaboration aims to establish the institution as a prominent centre of excellence in advanced manufacturing, electric mobility, and sustainable automotive technologies.
The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation, including the introduction of an internship program with Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) for students, thereby facilitating seamless industry-academia integration and providing students with meaningful opportunities for professional growth within Kia India. Additionally, scholarships and financial assistance will be awarded to deserving M.Tech students, based on both academic merit and financial need, ensuring equitable access to advanced education and resources.
A highlight of the partnership includes the creation of a dedicated 'Makers Laboratory', a state-of-the-art collaborative space at IIT-Tirupati designed to foster cross-disciplinary innovation. This facility will enable students to conceptualize, design, and develop functional prototypes, further enhancing the institute's reputation as a hub for cutting-edge research and applied technological development.
On the occasion, Mr. Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, commented: "This partnership is not merely the signing of an MoU - it is the coming together of shared values and a unified vision for the future of mobility and engineering in India. At Kia, we firmly believe in the transformative power of education, research, and collaborative innovation. By joining forces with IIT-Tirupati, we aim to nurture highly skilled engineers and technologists, equipped to lead advancements in sustainable mobility and industrial manufacturing. Together, we are building more than infrastructure - we are building opportunities, capabilities, and a foundation for meaningful societal impact.”
Further strengthening the scope of this collaboration, the MoU also paves the way for international academic partnerships between IIT-Tirupati and reputed Korean universities, facilitating student and faculty exchange programs and joint research initiatives in emerging technologies.
Expressing his views, Prof. K. N. Satyanarayana, Director, IIT-Tirupati, said, "We are delighted to partner with Kia India in this forward-looking collaboration, which resonates deeply with our commitment to research excellence and nation-building. This initiative will provide our students with exposure to global industry practices, global learning opportunities, and advanced infrastructure. Beyond academic benefits, this partnership signifies our joint resolve to contribute to India's aspirations in sustainable industrial development and technological leadership. We look forward to creating impactful innovations and empowering our students to shape the future of mobility.”
This strategic partnership outlines a bold and collaborative roadmap for innovation, learning and talent development. At its heart, this partnership is about bridging the gap between academia and industry by fostering research in sustainable mobility, nurturing future ready talent through internships and scholarships.
About Kia India
In April 2017, Kia India signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the State Government of Andhra Pradesh, India, to build a new manufacturing facility at Anantapur District. Kia commenced mass production in August 2019 and has an installed annual production capacity of 300,000 units. In April 2021, Kia India reimagined itself in line with its new brand identity,“Movement that Inspires” aimed at offering customers meaningful experiences backed by innovative products and services. Under the new brand identity, Kia has set out to find ways to achieve new benchmarks and inspire consumers to be more and do more. Till date, Kia India has launched seven vehicles for the Indian market – the Seltos, the Syros, the Sonet, the Carens, the Carnival, the EV6 and the EV9. Kia India has completed almost 1.5 million vehicle dispatches from its Anantapur plant, including over 1.2 million domestic sales and over 3.67 lakh exports. With more than 4.5 lakh connected cars on Indian roads, it is among the connected Car leaders in the country. The brand has a widespread network of 744 touchpoints across 329 cities and is focused on strengthening its footprints across the country.
Company :-Value 360 Communications Private Limited
User :- Neeraj Atri
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment