Secretary Rubio's Call With German Foreign Minister Wadephul


2025-05-09 11:00:25

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had an introductory call today with newly appointed German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. They discussed shared priorities including ending the war in Ukraine, and the need for European nations to increase defense spending.

