Pristine Oceanfront Estate In Prestigious Golden Beach, Florida To Sell At Auction Via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One of the most remarkable oceanfront estates to ever come to market in South Florida-a magnificent 11,599-square-foot home situated on nearly an acre of Golden Beach shoreline-is heading to auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions . Originally listed for US$49 million and offering 150 feet of private Atlantic Ocean frontage in one of the country's most prestigious waterfront enclaves, the property will sell in cooperation with Lydia Eskenazi of ONESotheby's International Realty and co-agent Jonathan Bigelman. Starting bids are anticipated between US$22 million and US$32 million, with bidding set to open 5 June via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions , culminating live online 17 June.

“This estate is extraordinary and exactly the type of home that fits our platform,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions.“We're eager to present this masterpiece property to discerning buyers from around the world ready to unlock its true market value. We're confident we'll find the right owner on auction day, someone who will truly understand the significance of this home who can cherish it for years to come.”

Ideally located between the Intracoastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean, the meticulously designed residence at 387 Ocean Blvd. captures the essence of sophisticated coastal living with dramatic ocean panoramas, expansive interior and exterior living spaces, and an unwavering commitment to elegance throughout. Every detail of the home has been thoughtfully crafted with impeccable attention to luxury, craftsmanship, and timeless style. The home's interiors offer soaring ceilings, custom millwork, and designer finishes throughout. Natural light pours into the open living spaces, framing spectacular ocean views.

The main residence includes six spacious bedrooms, nine and half bathrooms and is complemented by a separate guest house featuring a living room-presenting an unparalleled opportunity to establish a landmark multi-generational family compound. The seamless blend of indoor and outdoor entertaining areas creates perfect harmony between architecture and setting. Among the many luxurious amenities are a dedicated home theater, a state-of-the-art personal fitness center, wine storage, and multiple indoor gathering spaces ideal for entertaining and everyday living.

Outdoors, the estate features 150 feet of private beachfront, lush tropical landscaping, and a captivating oval pool surrounded by an extensive sun deck. Adjacent to the pool is an expansive poolside cabana, outfitted with a bar, catering kitchen, and alfresco dining area-offering the ultimate backdrop for entertaining or relaxation in total privacy.

Other highlights include smart home technology, impact-resistant windows and doors, a multi-car garage, and a private elevator. The entire property is located within the exclusive, guard-gated Golden Beach community, which offers 24-hour security and an unmatched lifestyle of tranquility, safety, lifestyle amenities, and prestige.

“This is a legacy property like no other,” said Eskenazi.“Its spectacular design, unbeatable beachfront location, and breathtaking ocean views offer an unparalleled living experience in one of South Florida's most sought-after private communities. Whether you're hosting a gathering in the expansive outdoor areas or savoring quiet moments by the ocean, this home is truly exceptional.”

“Golden Beach is renowned for its serene beauty and privacy, and this home perfectly reflects that lifestyle,” added Bigelman.“The flow between the indoor and outdoor spaces, paired with its stunning oceanfront position – and its 150 feet of direct beach access – creates an environment that's both luxurious and inviting. It's genuinely one of the most remarkable properties in South Florida.”

Nestled on the northeastern edge of Miami-Dade County, Golden Beach is an exclusive oceanfront haven renowned for its pristine beaches, unmatched privacy and luxurious lifestyle. The prestigious community is ideally located near world-class dining with renowned restaurants such as Bourbon Steak, Avra, Casa d'Angelo, and Timo Restaurant. Upscale shopping is just moments away at Bal Harbour Shops and Aventura Mall.

Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to Oleta River State Park for kayaking and hiking, while Haulover Beach Park offers sailing and fishing opportunities. The nearby Turnberry Isle Resort features championship golf, and cultural attractions like the Adrienne Arsht Center and Pérez Art Museum Miami await exploration. Shell Bay Club, one of Florida's finest private country clubs, is located just a short drive away, featuring a Greg Norman-designed golf course, racquet center, marina, and a host of luxury amenities. For boating aficionados, nearby marinas can accommodate vessels of all sizes, while the vibrant atmospheres of South Beach and the Wynwood Arts District provide endless entertainment options just minutes from home.

Families will also value Golden Beach's proximity to some of South Florida's top private schools-such as Miami Country Day School, Scheck Hillel Community School, and Pine Crest School-all within a short drive and offering diverse educational philosophies to suit a variety of family needs. Conveniently, residents enjoy access to both Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport, each just 30 minutes away.

