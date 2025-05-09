Take A Pic: Tactacam Selects Barrett To Power Omnichannel Fulfillment

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We chose Barrett because we needed a 3PL partner that could scale with our omnichannel growth," said Travis Ruff , Director of Supply Chain at Tactacam. "Their infrastructure, leadership, and commitment to performance made them the right long-term fit for Tactacam."

Tactacam's rapid growth beyond DTC and expansion into retail B2B distribution called for a supply chain partner that could proactively anticipate operational needs along with automation technology to optimize performance. Barrett's national fulfillment footprint and flexibility made the choice a clear one.

"Tactacam is on a rocket ship – just an amazing growth story. Their fast expansion from DTC eCommerce into retail stores has been nothing short of impressive. It is the goal of every single DTC eCommerce brand right now," said Bryan Corbett , VP of Sales & Marketing. "Truly love working with Travis and the extremely talented Tactacam team."

Tactacam has continued to innovate with exciting new product launches including the Reveal & Defend series cellular trail camera, which offer 4K video resolution and advanced image stabilization, delivering high-performance remote monitoring with crystal-clear image capture. These state-of-the-art devices reflect the brand's commitment to providing next-level tools for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.

As the new partnership takes flight, omnichannel and eCommerce brands looking to scale smarter are encouraged to reach out to Barrett Distribution Centers for a free supply chain consultation.

About Tactacam

Tactacam is the leading manufacturer of point-of-view cameras and video technology for hunters, shooters, and outdoor enthusiasts. Founded by outdoorsmen who sought better ways to capture and share their hunts, Tactacam delivers rugged, high-definition cameras designed specifically for capturing real outdoor action. From their flagship POV cameras to advanced cellular trail cameras and accessories, Tactacam helps users relive the moment and share their stories with unmatched clarity and simplicity.

About Barrett Distribution Centers

Since 1941, Barrett has provided customized third-party logistics (3PL), direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce fulfillment, omnichannel distribution, managed transportation solutions and retail compliance for clients across all industries, with a focus on apparel & footwear, health & beauty, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and education. Barrett continues to be a leading 3rd party logistics provider in North America, known for superior execution, customer engagement and direct access to senior leadership decision makers. As a member of Inc's fastest growing companies list 15+ times, Barrett is big enough to do the job and still small enough to deeply care about your business.

