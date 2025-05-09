TDS TO WEBCAST 2025 ANNUAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS

CHICAGO, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. [NYSE: TDS ] is webcasting its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 9:00 a.m. Central time on May 22, 2025.

To listen to the meeting, please visit the Events & Presentations page of href="" rel="nofollow" tdsin . The meeting will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the beginning of the meeting to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless, broadband, video and voice to approximately 5.5 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular and TDS Telecom. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 7,800 associates as of March 31, 2025.

