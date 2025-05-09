Rediscovered Legacy Bridges Generations Through Storytelling

IN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A literary gem once thought lost to time has found new life in the hands of a dedicated descendant. The Sin of Angels , a compelling historical novel set in pre-Civil War Southern Illinois, was begun in the early 20th century by William Winchester Nivin and, decades later, completed by his granddaughter, Jody A. Riddle. Spanning generations, this deeply emotional and morally complex novel is now captivating adult readers across the globe.William Winchester Nivin, born in 1893 in Bunker Hill, Illinois, led a life filled with creativity and resilience. As an only child raised in Southern Illinois, Nivin's early years were heavily influenced by the oral storytelling traditions of his grandparents. A self-employed businessman, Nivin was an inventor who made notable contributions such as the development of the dash key for typewriters. Alongside entrepreneurial pursuits, a passion for storytelling was nurtured and the writing of a novel steeped in the tensions, passions, and moral dilemmas of antebellum America began. Tragically, Nivin passed away before completing the manuscript.Years later, Jody A. Riddle uncovered the unfinished manuscript, tightly sealed in duct tape within its original box. Inspired by her grandfather's vision and determined to preserve his legacy, Riddle took on the challenge of completing the work. Born in 1955 in Kentucky, Riddle was raised in Tell City, Indiana, and Louisville, Kentucky. A vibrant early life was filled with music and dance, and the path to becoming a registered nurse, dedicating to various roles in healthcare, was taken. Married to high school sweetheart, Barry Alton Riddle, extensive travel with family for military service occurred before settling in Newburgh, Indiana.Riddle's decision to complete The Sin of Angels marked the merging of two lifetimes of experience and creativity. The result is a novel rich in historical detail, human drama, and emotional depth.Set in the 1850s, The Sin of Angels follows the complex lives of the Marquand family, a well-to-do household ruled by the iron will of Judge Bertrand Marquand and his wife, Dorothy. Twin sons, Edward and John, embody the stark contrasts of virtue and vice. Edward, the father's favored son, is dutiful and honorable, while John, beloved by his mother, struggles with rebellion and impulsive behavior. The twins' coming-of-age journey is marked by rivalries, romance, personal failures, and an ever-deepening web of family tensions and moral challenges.Romantic entanglements and ill-fated decisions lead the brothers down divergent paths. One marries and has a child, while the other, unable to find stability, fathers a child with another woman. As the specter of war looms, both sons are drawn into the chaos of the Civil War, forcing confrontation with the consequences of actions and the fate that awaits.Themes of forbidden love, moral reckoning, sibling rivalry, and the trials of manhood are interwoven with the historical backdrop of a nation on the brink of conflict. The novel paints a vivid portrait of life in the antebellum South, capturing both its elegance and its ethical contradictions.Having garnered praise from publications such as the Pacific Review of Books and the US Review of Books, The Sin of Angels has made its presence felt at notable literary events, including the Frankfurt Book Fair, the Beijing International Book Fair, and the ALA Book Fair. The novel stands not only as a powerful story in its own right but also as a testament to the endurance of storytelling across generations.Published through Jody Riddle Publishing, The Sin of Angels is available now on Amazon and through the author's official website. This novel invites readers into a world where love, duty, and consequence collide, echoing the timeless truth that the sins of the past are never far behind.To learn more, visit:Get the book on Amazon: The Sin of Angels

