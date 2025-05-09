403
GISEC Global 2025 Drives Cybersecurity Innovation As Middle East Banks Face Rising Cyber Threats
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Middle East and Africa's largest cybersecurity event serves as a critical platform to explore ideas for advanced security infrastructure and coordinated defence strategies
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 2025: As the Middle East's major economies continue their accelerated growth, the region is increasingly becoming a prime target for cyber and ransomware attacks. According to the State of the UAE Cybersecurity Report 2025, 21 per cent of cybersecurity incidents targeted banks and financial services in the region, emphasising the urgent need to mitigate potential risks and damages, while enhancing digital infrastructure. On Thursday, the event placed the focus on the financial sector as global industry leaders and professionals gathered at the Dubai World Trade Centre to drive discussions that help mitigate these challenges and avoid far-reaching consequences. GISEC Global's panel discussions and workshops came at a critical time in the ever-growing wave of digitalisation, with banks and businesses managing large quantities of sensitive information, including data, personal details and transaction records.
Nearly one-fifth of reported cyber incidents caused USD $12 billion in losses to financial businesses in the past 20 years, according to the IMF Global Financial Stability Report.
The same report shows total losses since 2020 amounted to an estimated $2.5 billion.
