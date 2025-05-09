Europe Day: Reflecting On An Enduring Partnership With The Caribbean

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska

Europe Day, celebrated each year on May 9, marks more than a moment in history – it honours a simple but extraordinary vision: to build peace through cooperation.

In a world increasingly defined by conflict and fragmentation, that choice remains both bold and relevant. The European Union, now bringing together 27 countries, shows that unity across borders is not only possible – it can deliver, for Europe and for the world. What began as a regional peace project has become a global model of partnership, rooted in dialogue, shared purpose, and resilience in uncertain times.

As a citizen of a country that once stood on the other side of Europe's dividing lines, I've witnessed the extraordinary transformation the Union brings – not just in geopolitics, but in the quality of the daily life and the wealth of opportunities. Today, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to threaten the stability of our continent, the symbolism of Europe Day feels especially sharp. Because what's under threat is the very notion that no state has the unilateral right to change borders. It is peace that is at stake – and the idea that it is worth defending.

In this world shaped by uncertainty – conflict, climate change, and rising economic challenges – partnership is no longer a choice. It is a necessity. And few regions align more naturally in values and vision than the Caribbean and the European Union.

We saw this clearly earlier this year, when the president of the European Commission visited Barbados for the CARICOM heads of government meeting – the highest-level EU visit to the region in our shared diplomatic history. Amid war on Europe's doorstep, the deliberate decision to be present here – in the Caribbean, at this moment in time – sent a clear message: that the EU's partnerships are not just maintained in good times; they are deepened in difficult ones.

Across the Caribbean, we are joining efforts to deliver on the priorities of the region. From trade and investment to climate action and digital innovation, we are seeing results. Through the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), Caribbean exporters enjoy duty-free access to Europe for their products, while regional consumers can and should benefit from tariff-free European goods. In the current context of trade war turmoil, the EPA brings unique opportunities to be seized by Caribbean businesses and European investors. Under the EU's Global Gateway – our investment strategy for sustainable, inclusive infrastructure around the globe – we are taking action to drive the clean energy transition, expand satellite connectivity, develop local pharmaceutical capacity, and more.

The global clean energy transition is an area where we must move faster and more efficiently across our regions. By joining the Global Energy Transition Forum, launched by president von der Leyen in January, we have all committed to tripling renewable energy and doubling energy efficiency by 2030. That deadline is fast approaching. Through Global Gateway, we are stepping up support for clean energy, digitalization, water management, and sustainable infrastructure – not just in Europe, but here in the Caribbean.

But this partnership is not just about projects or agreements. It is about people. The EU and the Caribbean are bound by shared democratic principles, and a common commitment to multilateralism. Together, we are working to strengthen global institutions, climate resilience, and inclusive growth for ourselves and the world. Education is one of the strongest bridges we are currently building: scholarships and programmes for young people and specialized professionals will open better access to Europe's world-leading universities, research centres, and academic networks. We are developing joint and double degrees that will allow students to study in both regions, and gain hands-on experience through internships with European companies.

We also stand with the Caribbean in times of crisis. When hurricane Beryl struck, the EU responded swiftly with emergency assistance. But our support extends beyond immediate relief – we are investing in recovery and long-term resilience, walking alongside Caribbean communities through both hardship and hope. In that same spirit, we are supporting our partner Grenada in rebuilding its electricity grid – not just restoring what was lost, but transforming it to run entirely on renewable energy.

The EU will continue to be a reliable and predictable partner – one that believes in fair, rules-based trade, remains invested in long-term progress, technology and innovation, committed to open dialogue, and focused on results. As we look ahead to the CELAC-EU Summit in Colombia in November, the challenge before us is not about agreeing on priorities – we already do. The next step is to focus on delivering on these priorities, collectively.

Europe Day is a reminder of what is possible when nations choose to rely on each other. It is also a moment for us to say thank you to the people of the Caribbean for being a partner grounded in trust, shared values, and a common commitment to building a more just, resilient, and peaceful world – together.

I remain deeply positive about what lies ahead for EU-Caribbean relations. The groundwork is well-established, the direction is clear – but the momentum is ours to carry forward with vigour.

