Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Govt Extends Closure Of 24 Airports Until May 15 Amid India-Pak Tensions

Govt Extends Closure Of 24 Airports Until May 15 Amid India-Pak Tensions


2025-05-09 03:11:31
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- After Pakistan attempted to attack multiple cities in Northern India using drones, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday extended the closure of 24 airports across the country until 15 May morning from 10 May.

A senior government official confirmed that after a meeting with other stakeholders, the decision has been taken and airlines and airport authorities have been informed about it.

In their statement, Indigo Airlines mentioned that in accordance with the latest directives from the relevant authorities, all flights to and from the following destinations will remain cancelled until 5.29 am on May 15 due to temporary airport closures.

Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Rajkot, Jodhpur, and Kishangarh airports will be closed until May 15.

These precautionary measures have been instituted with your safety and security as our highest priority. We remain fully committed to providing unwavering support while navigating this situation together, reads the statement.

Read Also Drone Attacks On Srinagar Airport Thwarted: Officials Blackout In Kashmir Valley, Sirens Heard

Air India also issued a travel advisory for the passengers.

In a social media post on X, they wrote,“Following a notification from aviation authorities on continued closure of multiple airports in India, Air India flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot – are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 15 May, pending further updates. Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN09052025000215011059ID1109530089

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search