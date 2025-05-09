Govt Extends Closure Of 24 Airports Until May 15 Amid India-Pak Tensions

A senior government official confirmed that after a meeting with other stakeholders, the decision has been taken and airlines and airport authorities have been informed about it.

In their statement, Indigo Airlines mentioned that in accordance with the latest directives from the relevant authorities, all flights to and from the following destinations will remain cancelled until 5.29 am on May 15 due to temporary airport closures.

Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Rajkot, Jodhpur, and Kishangarh airports will be closed until May 15.

These precautionary measures have been instituted with your safety and security as our highest priority. We remain fully committed to providing unwavering support while navigating this situation together, reads the statement.

Air India also issued a travel advisory for the passengers.

In a social media post on X, they wrote,“Following a notification from aviation authorities on continued closure of multiple airports in India, Air India flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Bhuj, Jamnagar and Rajkot – are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 15 May, pending further updates. Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now