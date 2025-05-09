Suspected Drone Attack On Srinagar Airport, Countermeasures Activated: Officials

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar airport was hit by a suspected drone attack late on Friday, officials said, adding that countermeasures had been activated.
The suspected attack came a day after India thwarted attempts by the Pakistan military to attack Indian military installations using drones and missiles.
Earlier in the evening, blasts were heard and sirens sounded in the Jammu region and south Kashmir as many parts of Jammu and Kashmir plunged into darkness, officials said.
Defence officials said drones were also sighted in Jammu, Samba and neighbouring Pathankot district in Punjab and they were being engaged.
In Srinagar, mosque loudspeakers were used to convey to locals to switch off their lights as a precautionary measure.
Explosions were heard in areas surrounding the Awantipora air base in south Kashmir.
The officials said drones were also engaged in Udhampur and Nagrota of Jammu and Punjab.
Tension between the two neighbours soared after the Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.
