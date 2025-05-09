Sybiha Briefs UK's David Lammy On Russia's Ceasefire Violations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Lviv, where they discussed key issues related to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

He expressed gratitude for the UK's announcement of the biggest sanctions package to date against Russia's so-called "shadow fleet."

“I am grateful for today's UK announcement of the biggest sanctions package against Russia's shadow fleet. More pressure and sanctions on Russia is key to raise the cost of war for the aggressor,” Sybiha wrote.

He also briefed Lammy on the current battlefield situation and Russia's continued violations of the ceasefire regime.

“We focused on further diplomatic efforts and events to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe,” the Ukrainian minister noted.

UK to allocate nearly GBP 25M for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Friday a new sanctions package against Russia.

Additionally, the UK government has allocated nearly £25 million to support local Ukrainian organizations working to protect the most vulnerable populations affected by Russian aggression.