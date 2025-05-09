Shake To Elevate Ignites Taste Buds With Two New Flavor-Forward, Salt-Free Dry Rubs

Shake to Elevate Logo

Shake to Elevate, the innovative brand challenging the status quo of seasoning, today announced the exciting launch of two new dry rub blends.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Shake to Elevate , the innovative brand challenging the status quo of seasoning, today announced the exciting launch of two new dry rub blends: Guilt Free Dry Rub (No Sugar & No Salt) and Reserved Riot Dry Rub. These additions expand the company's mission to provide complex, satisfying flavors without relying on salt, sugar, or mustard, empowering home cooks to elevate their dishes naturally.Born from a personal health journey and a frustration with salt-saturated barbecue rubs, Shake to Elevate was founded on the principle of letting the main ingredients sing."Shake to Elevate is designed to be a well-balanced background orchestra that 'elevates' the main ingredient, whether it's meat, vegetables, poultry or seafood!"This philosophy directly addresses the needs of consumers seeking delicious options compatible with a heart-healthy diet without salt seasoning, without compromising on taste.The two new flavors cater to distinct preferences:Guilt-Free Dry Rub (No Sugar & No Salt):GarlicBlack pepperPaprikaOnionRice concentrate (Natural anti-caking agent)AllspiceClovesCuminReserved Riot Dry Rub:GarlicBlack pepperPaprikaBrown sugarOnionRice concentrateSpices (allspice, cloves, cumin, black pepper)Chili pepperCayenne pepperThese new options join the original Shake to Elevate No Salt BBQ Dry Rub, further diversifying the choices for health-conscious food lovers and culinary adventurers.The brand rejects the "lazy cooking" approach of using excessive salt or sugar for initial impact, instead focusing on intricate spice blends that enhance, rather than mask, the food's inherent qualities.Shake to Elevate's Guilt Free Dry Rub and Reserved Riot Dry Rub are now available directly from the company's website.About Shake to Elevate: Shake to Elevate creates unique, high-quality dry rubs formulated without salt or mustard. Inspired by a quest for healthier, more flavorful barbecue, the brand focuses on balanced spice blends that enhance the natural taste of meats, vegetables, poultry, and seafood, providing a gourmet seasoning experience for health-conscious consumers and flavor enthusiasts alike.

Jay Perez-Kim

Shake to Elevate

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.