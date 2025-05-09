Abu Dhabi's IHC And Blackrock Forge $1Bn Reinsurance Venture At ADGM

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company has joined forces with US-based investment giant BlackRock to establish a $1 billion reinsurance platform headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market . The initiative, which also includes Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based alternative investment manager, aims to underwrite liabilities exceeding $10 billion and is poised to reshape the global reinsurance landscape.

The yet-to-be-named platform will adopt a buy-and-build strategy, focusing on acquiring and developing reinsurance capabilities. BlackRock will contribute its insurance asset management expertise, advisory services, and Aladdin technology platform to the venture. Additionally, BlackRock is expected to make a minority investment commitment upon the finalization of the deal.

Lunate's participation marks its entry into the reinsurance sector, expanding its investment portfolio beyond its existing $105 billion in assets under management. The firm has been actively investing across various sectors, including energy infrastructure and climate finance, as evidenced by its acquisition of a 40% stake in ADNOC Oil Pipelines and the establishment of the $30 billion ALTÉRRA climate investment vehicle.

The collaboration between IHC, BlackRock, and Lunate underscores Abu Dhabi's strategic push to position itself as a global hub for financial services and reinsurance. The ADGM's progressive regulatory framework and its appeal to international financial institutions have made it an attractive destination for such ventures.

This partnership is expected to leverage the strengths of each entity: IHC's expansive investment portfolio and regional influence, BlackRock's global asset management capabilities, and Lunate's innovative investment strategies. Together, they aim to address the growing demand for reinsurance solutions and contribute to the diversification of Abu Dhabi's financial sector.

See also Dubai Residential Reit IPO Marks Key Moment for Property Market

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?