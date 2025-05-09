Six Anti-LGBTQ+ Hate Crimes Reported A Week In Switzerland
-
Italiano
it
Sei crimini d'odio a settimana contro LGBTIQ+
Original
Read more: Sei crimini d'odio a settimana contro LGBTIQ
Português
pt
Seis crimes de ódio anti-LGBTQ+ registrados por semana na Suíça
Read more: Seis crimes de ódio anti-LGBTQ+ registrados por semana na Suíç
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Half of all crimes involve trans people, said the Transgender Network Switzerland (TGNS), the Swiss Lesbian Organisation (LOS) and Pink Cross in a statement on Friday.
While Switzerland is celebrating LGBTQ+ visibility through the success of non-binary artist Nemo at Eurovision, it is crucial to remember that these advances coexist with a harsh everyday reality that is very much in evidence, the organisations continue.
+ Homophobia: a crime or a matter of opinion?
Incidents recorded by the helpline include physical assault, verbal violence, sexual harassment and discrimination in employment, public institutions and the health sector. Since the creation of the service, reports of hate crimes and discrimination have only increased.
The organisations deplore the lack of reaction from political circles. Another problem, they say, is the chronic underfunding of aid structures through private donations or foundation contributions.
The LGBTIQ HelplineExternal link
Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.External Content
Don't miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.Popular Stories More Foreign Affairs Swiss defence industry moving abroad to escape neutrality Read more: Swiss defence industry moving abroad to escape neutralit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment