Lonza Announces Results of the 2025 Annual General Meeting – All Motions Proposed by Board of Directors Approved

Jean-Marc Huët was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors

Juan Andres, Eric Drapé and David Meline have been elected as Members of the Board of Directors

Shareholders re-elected all members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election

A dividend of CHF 4.00 per share will be paid out starting from 15 May 2025

Attending and represented shareholders collectively held a total of 42,854,574 shares, representing 59.33% of the share capital Deloitte has been re-elected as auditor for the financial year 2026 Basel, Switzerland, 9 May 2025 – Today, Lonza Group Ltd held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), led by the Chair of the Board of Directors, Jean-Marc Huët. 59.33% of the share capital was represented at the AGM, with attending and represented shareholders collectively holding a total of 42,854,574 shares. All Board members standing for re-election were re-elected, each for a further term in office until the completion of the AGM 2026. Those standing for re-election included Marion Helmes, Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder, Roger Nitsch, Barbara Richmond and Jürgen Steinemann. The election of three newly proposed Board members – Juan Andres, Eric Drapé and David Meline – was approved by the shareholders, each for a term in office until the completion of the AGM 2026. Eric Drapé will join the Board on 14 May 2025, following the expiry of his current contractual commitments. Jean-Marc Huët was re-elected to the Board of Directors and to the role of Chair of the Board of Directors, for a term in office until the completion of the AGM 2026. The shareholders confirmed Angelica Kohlmann, Christoph Mäder, Jürgen Steinemann, Eric Drapé and David Meline as the five members of the Remuneration Committee, for a term in office until the completion of the AGM 2026. Following Olivier Verscheure's decision not to stand for re-election in 2025, the Board of Directors would like to thank Olivier for his many contributions to Lonza, and wish him the very best for the future. The shareholders supported all other motions proposed by the Board of Directors, including the approval of the Non-Financial Report, the Remuneration Report 2024 (consultative vote) and the compensation for the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee. Deloitte Ltd, Zurich (CH) was re-elected by the shareholders as the auditor for the financial year 2026. A dividend of CHF 4.00 per share, proposed by the Board of Directors, was approved by the shareholders. The payment period will commence from 15 May 2025. Fifty percent of this dividend will be paid out of the capital contribution reserves and will be exempt from Swiss withholding tax. For further information please see the detailed voting results . About Lonza

Lonza is one of the world's largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. Working across five continents, our global team of around 18,500 colleagues works alongside pharma and biotech companies to turn their breakthrough innovations into viable therapies. We support our customers in bringing life-saving and life-enhancing treatments to patients worldwide with a combination of cutting-edge science, smart technology and lean manufacturing. Our company generated sales of CHF 6.6 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.9 billion in Full-Year 2024. Find out more at . Lonza Contact Details Francesca Maguire

