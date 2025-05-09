Tigé's Ultré ZX Wins Boating Industry's Top Product Of The Year

ABILENE, Texas, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigé Boats has once again redefined what's possible on the water. The company's flagship model, the Ultré ZX , has been crowned Boating Industry's Top Product of the Year, marking a monumental leap in performance, luxury, and innovation. This accolade follows the model's recent Innovation of the Year win, proving that Tigé is reshaping the towboat market.

The 2025 Ultré ZX isn't just the best in class-it's creating an entirely new category of premium wake and surf boats. From smart performance systems to intelligent helm controls, the Ultré ZX delivers a radically elevated boating experience powered by precision technology, bold engineering, and industry-leading wake-shaping capabilities with beginner to pro-level surf wave customization. This is the new gold standard in luxury towboats.

"This award confirms what we already knew-the Ultré ZX is the industry leader," said Charlie Pigeon, Owner and CEO of Tigé Boats. "We're deeply honored by this recognition, which only strengthens our commitment to moving the industry forward. This is the most advanced towboat ever created, and it represents just the beginning of where Tigé Boats is going."

Engineered to perform and built to impress, the Ultré ZX Class, featuring the 23ZX and 25ZX , includes:



UltréLounge with FastFlip Observer Chair: Award-winning comfort and configurability.

Next-Gen Co-Command Screen: Take command of the music, volume, boat's RGBs, and heated seating from the FastFlip Co-Captain's Chair.

UltréChill Electric Cooler: Removes the need for ice onboard and expands your lounge space.

Ultré RetracTable: A first-of-its-kind versatile cockpit table that folds out when you're ready and stows away when you're done.

Ultré XL SolidShade Tower: 70 sq. ft. of shade with smart storage solutions.

ROUSHCharged High-Output Engine paired with a high-powered alternator. The enhanced transom includes the Built-in High-Pressure Air Pump, the electric step known as the Level-Up Power Platform, and the first-ever dual-facing transom experience.

The 2025 Ultré ZX introduces industry-first technologies and next-gen systems that place the driver in total command. Features include:



Tigé's CLEAR Horizon revolutionary 12.1" glare-free touchscreen technology with intuitive controls, smooth animations, and instant response-bringing professional-grade wake control directly to your fingertips.

Ergonomic Powered Captain's Chair with intuitive controls and heated seats. An electric steering system refined with smart return-to-center and real-time rudder positioning for precision handling during watersports activities.

Visit tige/ultre-zx or connect with your nearest Tigé Boats dealership to witness the Ultré ZX revolution firsthand.

Tigé Boats, Inc. is a world-renowned innovator, designer, and manufacturer of high-performance inboard boats. Celebrating their 34th anniversary, Tigé has cultivated its iconic brand image through their industry-leading innovation, luxurious diamond-stitched interiors, and multisport versatility. From their world-class manufacturing facility and across the 2025 product line, Tigé's consistent design-driven mentality has refined the marketplace while forever intensifying the love for wakesurfing, wakeboarding, and waterskiing. Experience the 2025 Tigé and ATX lineups now at TIGE / ATXBOATS .

SOURCE Tige Boats Inc

