KHOM: Jordan Provided All Funding For Air, Land Aid Delivery To Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra)-- Regarding the claims and speculations going around regarding Jordan's relief efforts, especially those involving the spread of false information on a website based in London, the Malaysian Karisma Humanitarian Outreach Mission (KHOM) released an official statement today.According to the mission's statement, it has been in regular contact with Jordanian authorities since the start of the crisis. In April 2024, it organized the first airdrop from Malaysia to Gaza, successfully delivering 200 hygiene kits, 200 cans of infant formula, and 480 food boxes.The Royal Jordanian Air Force facilitated the airdrop, and the mission verified that this aid was formally delivered to Jordan. The remaining aid was transported by land.The mission clarified that Amman did not collect any fees for the airdrops and that Jordan provided all funding for the airdrop mission, denying claims that the Jordanian government was making money off of humanitarian efforts. In this respect, the mission conveyed their appreciation for Jordan's kind assistance.The mission stressed that the spread of false information impedes humanitarian operations and has a detrimental effect on those in need in war zones, and it asked the public to be cautious when dealing with such rumors as they may jeopardize humanitarian efforts.The mission reiterated its unwavering dedication to openness and responsibility in all of its operations and is still working with its partners in Jordan to guarantee the safe and efficient delivery of relief to Gaza Strip affected regions.