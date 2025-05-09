Al-Imdaad Foundation: Jordan Delivers Aid Positively, Credibly, And Skeptical Reports Are Incorrect

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra)-- The Imdaad Foundation - South Africa categorically denied recent media reports alleging that some organizations were paying the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) for airdropping aid to the Gaza Strip.In a statement issued on Friday, the organization confirmed that it has never been asked to pay any such fees for airdrops of aid to Gaza.The organization clarified that it has actively participated in sending food parcels, medicines, and other essential supplies to the Gaza Strip through airdrops and ground convoys, without incurring any costs for the airdrop services.It emphasized that it has not given any money to the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization or any other organization for its airdropped aid, as its financial records unequivocally demonstrate.According to the group, it is responsible for paying the storage, distribution, and transportation expenses of trucks carrying relief from Jordan to Gaza in land convoys. It stated that this is a standard practice that is required to guarantee the efficient distribution of aid to those who require it.Regarding its collaboration with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, the organization stressed two important points: that the alliance has been fruitful, since all help has been sent to Gaza without any material constraints. Additionally, it has a wealth of expertise collaborating with the organization to send aid to nations like Turkey, Libya, Lebanon, and Algeria using Jordanian military aircraft at no cost.In its statement, the Foundation, an international organization, reaffirmed its dedication to the greatest standards of accountability and transparency as well as its ongoing support and aid for those impacted by crises and conflicts worldwide.