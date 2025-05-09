403
Sheikha Jowaher Patronises QU Graduation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage and presence of His Highness the Amir's Consort Her Highness Sheikha Jowaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim al-Thani, Qatar University (QU) organised the graduation ceremony of its 48th batch of distinguished female students from the Class of 2025, at the QU Sports and Events Complex yesterday
Her Highness Sheikha Jowaher honoured 513 distinguished female students, out of a total of 2,857 female graduates from various academic disciplines at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels, a statement said. A total of 823 male graduates, including 153 outstanding students, were honoured in a ceremony on Wednesday.
Yesterday's ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including members of the university's Board of Regents, QU President Dr Omar al-Ansari, vice-presidents, and families of the graduates.
In his speech on this occasion, Dr al-Ansari, said:“This occasion reaffirms the vital role the University plays in supporting national aspirations and implementing the country's developmental and strategic plans. Since its establishment, Qatar University has been committed to providing high-quality education and conducting outstanding scientific research that contributes to achieving sustainable development, within an institutional environment grounded in excellence, efficiency, and transparency. Over the years, the University has supplied the Qatari labour market with more than 68,000 young national talents who have demonstrated their excellence and creativity and have played an active role in shaping the future of the nation.
“The great attention given by our wise leadership and the continuous support of Qatar University's Board of Regents for higher education serve as a strong driving force for the University to continue its journey toward academic and research excellence, and to enhance its effective contribution to serving the Qatari community. The strong bond between the University and Qatari society has, over the years, enabled it to sense national development needs and to direct its efforts and resources toward achieving human, social, economic, and environmental development - aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.
“Qatar University also takes pride in being one of the region's leading institutions in supporting and empowering women both academically and socially. The University is committed to providing an encouraging learning environment that allows female students to participate actively in various academic and research activities. It also works to overcome the challenges they may face, with the goal of developing their skills and enhancing their personal, professional, and leadership capacities - empowering them to contribute positively and effectively to society's development, while always preserving our values, identity, social fabric, and deep-rooted national and religious principles.
“Qatar University takes great pride in its fundamental role in supporting and advancing various sectors of the state through several key pillars, most notably the academic pillar. The University offers distinguished academic programmes at the undergraduate and graduate levels, with the aim of graduating national talents capable of competing globally. In this context, the Board of Regents has recently approved the University's new academic plan, which aims to enhance the quality of academic programmes to better align with labour market needs. Additionally, a new reference framework for graduate programmes has been adopted to serve the same purpose.
“In terms of scientific research, the University has redefined its research priorities to align with national development needs and the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. A harmonisation plan has also been developed to link research priorities with grant programmes and graduate studies, while strengthening partnerships with key national institutions, to deliver sustainable solutions and contribute to national development.
“Furthermore, the university places significant emphasis on its social responsibility,” Dr al-Ansari said.“This is reflected in various initiatives that include strengthening co-ordination, offering scientific consultations, and providing specialised training to develop national capabilities.”
“The university also works to raise cultural and societal awareness, safeguard Qatari heritage, and uphold Islamic and national values through collaboration with local entities such as Qatar Museums, the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, and many other local community institutions,” he added.
Dr al-Ansari congratulated the graduates and said:“I urge you to remain committed to lifelong learning, to continuously refine your skills, and to seek wisdom from those who came before you.”
“Define your goals clearly, both personal and professional, and pursue them with excellence and resolve,” he continued.“Always remember that true success lies in finding balance between your ambitions and your well-being, for the progress of our society depends on the meaningful contributions of each one of you.”
“On this occasion, I also offer my sincere congratulations and appreciation to the respected parents, thanking them for their support and encouragement of their daughters throughout their university journey,” Dr al-Ansari said.
“I also express my deep gratitude and appreciation to my colleagues – faculty members, staff, and all university employees – for their dedication and efforts in supporting our students and advancing the university's mission to prepare a distinguished generation capable of contributing effectively to building a sustainable future for our beloved nation,” he added.“I pray to Allah (SWT) to grant you all success and guidance.”
A speech delivered by Manar al-Yafei, a graduate of the College of Education, emphasised the significance of the occasion.
“Since the day our university opened its doors fifty some years ago, it has nurtured minds that have shaped the nation and hearts driven by unwavering dedication,” al-Yafei said.“And today, we – the Class of 2025 – stand as a testament to perseverance, patience, and the firm belief that every determined woman will find her place.”
“The path we walked was far from easy,” she added.“It was marked not just by academic challenges, but by tests of will, moments of doubt, and trials that demanded resolve – measured not in grades, but in resilience, sincerity of purpose, and faith.”
Noora Abdulrahman Laram, a graduate of the College of Law, delivered the emcee's address at the ceremony.
“My fellow graduates, on this special day, we stand at the threshold of a new chapter – carrying with us more than just a degree,” she said.“We carry the memories of years spent among books and university corridors, years in which we learned that success never comes without effort, and that achievement demands patience.”
“We faced challenges that were far from easy, but they built within us an unshakable resolve,” Laram added.“We pursued knowledge, driven by our passion and our belief that we are preparing ourselves to serve a country that deserves nothing but the best.”
As QU graduates its 48th cohort, the university continues to chronicle a long history spanning decades in which it has heavily contributed to Qatar's development and prosperity, through supplying the labour market with qualified graduates.
The 2025 Graduation Ceremony celebrates all QU graduates across various academic degrees, who have completed their graduation requirements by the end of the following terms: Summer 2024, Fall 2024 and Winter 2025, in addition to those who are expected to graduate by the end of Spring 2025.
A total number of 3,680 male and female graduates celebrate this year as part of the Class of 2025.
