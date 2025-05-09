Racing Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr Drives Orlando Classic Car Dealer's 1969 Chevelle SS In National Prime Sports Commercial

1969 Chevelle SS featured with Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Prime Sports Commercial

A collector's dream, the iconic Chevelle SS featured in a national TV spot is now available for sale from Florida-based Past & Present Motor Cars.

- Jack LazinskOCOEE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a thrilling intersection of classic muscle and modern motorsport, a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS from Florida classic car dealership Past & Present Motor Cars was featured in a recent national commercial on Prime Sports, alongside NASCAR royalty Dale Earnhardt Jr. The vintage Chevelle SS, unmistakably bold in its presence and power, was driven by Earnhardt Jr. in a promotional spot for the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series on Prime, reaching millions of viewers over the weekend.Now, that very same Chevelle SS is available for purchase - presenting a rare opportunity for collectors and fans to own a piece of modern advertising and motorsport culture.“Seeing Dale Earnhardt Jr. behind the wheel of one of our cars on national television - it doesn't get better than that,” says Jack Lazinsk, President of Past & Present Motor Cars.“This Chevelle SS isn't just a collector's dream, it's now part of pop culture history. It's a bridge between America's modern racing and the raw power of classic muscle cars.”The commercial captures Earnhardt Jr. behind the wheel of the dealership's Lemans Blue Chevelle SS, with its growling engine and classic lines front and center, set to the backdrop of Creedence Clearwater Revival's“Up Around the Bend.” The commercial encapsulates everything enthusiasts love about the Chevelle era - power, freedom, and timeless American style.“We're passionate about cars that create excitement,” Lazinsk adds.“Every vehicle here has a story. And now one of them has a story that includes Dale Jr., NASCAR, and national TV.”This spotlight on the Chevelle SS is more than a sales opportunity - it's an invitation to explore the stories behind every vehicle at Past & Present Motor Cars. With decades of combined experience and a track record of exceptional customer service, the dealership continues to attract collectors nationwide, especially Gen X buyers looking to reconnect with the icons of their youth.Watch the Dale Jr. Prime Sports commercial featuring this Chevelle SS .Explore the full lineup of classic muscle cars waiting for their next chapter.About Past & Present Motor CarsPast & Present Motor Cars was founded in June 2018 by Jack Lazinsk and Jeff Losapio, beginning in two small warehouses in Ocala and Winter Garden, Florida. The company has built a reputation for curating some of the most pristine classic and collector cars in the country. Specializing in high-quality American muscle cars, the dealership's current lineup includes over 150 classic cars - from Chevelles and Camaros to vintage Corvettes and beyond. The team is committed to personalized service, accessibility, and honest, real conversations with every customer. Their mission remains simple: Your Dream. Our Passion.

