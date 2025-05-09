Concirrus Appoints Industry Specialist Steve O'reilly As Product Manager

Strategic hire supports next phase of AI-led product innovation and business growth

LONDON, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concirrus, a leading provider of AI-centric insurance solutions, today announced the appointment of Steve O'Reilly as Product Manager. The move underscores the company's commitment to pairing deep insurance expertise with advanced technology to deliver high-impact solutions for the specialty and commercial insurance market.

Steve joins Concirrus with an impressive track record across the industry, having held senior positions at Miller and PPL. With a background in underwriting strategy, digital transformation, and product development, he brings a blend of commercial insight and innovation that aligns with Concirrus' growth trajectory.

In his new role, Steve will lead product initiatives focused on enhancing the underwriting experience, streamlining operations, and accelerating speed to quote for carriers and MGAs operating in complex, specialty lines.

Ruth Polyblank, Director of Product and Strategy at Concirrus, said:

"Steve's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Concirrus, as we continue to scale our platform and respond to growing demand for faster, smarter underwriting tools. His combination of insurance acumen and product leadership is exactly what we need to drive our roadmap forward. We're excited to have him on board as we expand across multiple lines."

About Concirrus

Concirrus revolutionizes underwriting in specialty and commercial insurance with AI-centric solutions that turn hours-long processes into decisions made in seconds. Concirrus speciality lines including aviation , transportation , marine , surety , construction , political violence, and terrorism . Trusted by leading insurers, Concirrus enables smarter risk selection, faster quoting, and more profitable books of business.

