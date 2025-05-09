EY US Unveils James Showalter, Founder Of EG4 Electronics As An Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Southwest Award Finalist

James Showalter - Founder and CEO of EG4 Electronics

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

- James ShowalterSULPHUR SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced the finalists for the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Southwest Award. Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities. The program honors bold entrepreneurs whose innovations shape the future and pave the way for a thriving economy and a hopeful tomorrow.An independent panel of judges selected James Showalter among the CEOs and founders representing 42 companies for their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and lasting impact in building long-term value."Being named a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year award is an incredible honor, and it reflects the dedication of the entire EG4 Electronics team,” said Showalter.“We set out to revolutionize solar technology-making it smart, reliable, and accessible for everyone, whether powering a home or building a full off-grid system. This recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering advanced energy solutions that are practical, affordable, and seamless to integrate, without ever compromising on performance or quality."Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.Regional award winners will be announced on June 21st during a special celebration in Dallas and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.SponsorsFounded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA and SAP. In the Southwest, sponsors also include Platinum sponsors BGSF and Haynes and Boone and Silver sponsors Big Picture, EOS Worldwide, Pierpont Communications and The Slate.About Entrepreneur Of The YearFounded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 60 countries globally.The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forumin November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition. Visit ey/us/eoy.About EYEY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.All in to shape the future with confidence.EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.

