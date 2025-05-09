Auguste Escoffier School Of Culinary Arts Earns Great Place To Work-Certifiedtm Status For Sixth Consecutive Year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth year in a row, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (Escoffier), the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.* announced today it was certified as a great workplace by independent analysts at the Great Place To Work® research firm.

Great Place To Work CertificationTM is recognized worldwide as the leading benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences and is based entirely on employee feedback.

The independent research and consulting firm and authority on workplace culture has surveyed more than 100 million employees globally since 1992. Surveys assess employee experiences using over 60 statements and open-ended questions.

Escoffier's employee survey revealed that 90% of employees feel welcome when they join the company, 87% feel they make a difference, and 84% report being given the tools and resources to do their jobs. These indicators reflect the school's commitment to creating a workplace culture rooted in trust and opportunity.

Survey results revealed Escoffier's employee experience is marked by collaboration, responsibility, and growth. The company fosters a strong sense of community and employee engagement, which are key to supporting the school's mission to provide quality culinary education.

"Earning this recognition six years in a row demonstrates the commitment of our team and our focus on maintaining a workplace culture where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered," said Jack Larson, Escoffier's CEO. "The passion and dedication of our employees are the foundation of Escoffier's success, and we are proud to celebrate this milestone with them."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Escoffier stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Escoffier's commitment to its employees is reflected in the school's offerings and its continued recognition as one of the best places to work in the education sector. With campuses in Austin, Texas, and Boulder, Colorado, and a support center in Schaumburg, Illinois, Escoffier employs more than 565 educators, culinary professionals, chef instructors and support staff from across the United States. The school is consistently recognized as a top culinary institution, offering programs on campus and online.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is the largest culinary school brand in the U.S.* (based on comparable student population data currently reported in IPEDS). Escoffier's programs blend a classic and contemporary approach to culinary education, emphasizing sustainability and business skills. Escoffier is ranked No. 1 and 2 on Niche's 2025 Best Colleges for Culinary Arts list. Both the Boulder and Austin campuses are Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM institutions and have been designated as Military Friendly® Schools.

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for Great Place To Work CertificationTM.

