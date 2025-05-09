Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Royalty Rates Agreements Analysis Report 2025 With Directory Of 700+ Deals Signed Since 2010 Featuring 50+ Companies
This report contains a comprehensive listing of 700+ partnering deals announced since 2010 where a quantitative royalty rate has been disclosed, as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.
Each deal record and royalty disclosure is available in further detail via a link to an online copy of the deal including the actual contract document, where available, as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. This report provides details of the latest partnering deals which disclose a royalty rate announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic sectors.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of royalty rate trends in pharma and biotech since 2010. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while chapter 2 gives an overview of royalty rate trends in the sectors since 2010. In chapter 3, there is a detailed insight into the structure of a royalty rate clause and its integration with other financial terms in the partnering deal.
Chapter 4 reviews companies active in disclosing royalty rates, highlighting those deals with the highest royalty rates. Chapter 5 offers comprehensive access to deals revealing royalty rates since 2010, complete with available contract documents, providing an in-depth view of the actual terms agreed between parties regarding the royalty rates.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
1.1. What are royalties?
1.2. History of royalty rates
1.3. Royalties in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology
1.4. Royalties versus revenue share
1.5. Overview of the report
Chapter 2 - An overview of pharmaceutical and biotechnology royalty rates
2.1. Trends in royalty rates 2010 - 2025
2.2. How do revenue shares figure?
2.3. A review of recent literature
2.4. Royalty rates in the future
Chapter 3 - The royalty clause in pharmaceutical and biotechnology deals
3.1. Partnering agreement structure
3.2. Structure of a typical royalty clause
3.3. Example royalty clauses
Chapter 4 - Companies actively disclosing royalty rates
4.1. Most active companies in disclosing royalty rates
Chapter 5 - Royalty rate contract directory
- Explore royalty rates within the deal contract document to gain greater insight
Deal Directory
- Deal directory - Royalty rates in deals - by company A-Z Deal directory - Royalty rates in deals - by therapy area Deal directory - Royalty rates in deals - by stage of development at signing Deal directory - Royalty rates in deals - by technology type Royalty rate references Example royalty rate deal contract document
Companies Featured
- 2seventy bio 23andMe AbbVie Aduro BioTech Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Amarin Corporation Amgen Biogen Bristol-Myers Squibb CRISPR Therapeutics Eli Lilly Exelixis Gilead Sciences GlaxoSmithKline Hoffmann-La Roche Illumina Incyte Janssen Pharmaceuticals Johnson & Johnson Merck & Co. Moderna Novartis Pfizer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Sanofi Sarepta Therapeutics Seagen Sibanye-Stillwater Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Thermo Fisher Scientific Vertex Pharmaceuticals ViiV Healthcare UCB UniQure United Therapeutics Vanda Pharmaceuticals Waters Corporation Yumanity Therapeutics Zealand Pharma Zogenix Acadia Pharmaceuticals Actelion Avadel Pharmaceuticals bluebird bio Calithera Biosciences Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Clovis Oncology Galapagos Inovio Pharmaceuticals Onyx Pharmaceuticals
