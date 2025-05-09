Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Royalty Rates Agreements Analysis Report 2025 With Directory Of 700+ Deals Signed Since 2010 Featuring 50+ Companies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Royalty Rates in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Deals 2010-2025" has been added tooffering.This report contains a comprehensive listing of 700+ partnering deals announced since 2010 where a quantitative royalty rate has been disclosed, as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Each deal record and royalty disclosure is available in further detail via a link to an online copy of the deal including the actual contract document, where available, as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. This report provides details of the latest partnering deals which disclose a royalty rate announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic sectors.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of royalty rate trends in pharma and biotech since 2010. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while chapter 2 gives an overview of royalty rate trends in the sectors since 2010. In chapter 3, there is a detailed insight into the structure of a royalty rate clause and its integration with other financial terms in the partnering deal.

Chapter 4 reviews companies active in disclosing royalty rates, highlighting those deals with the highest royalty rates. Chapter 5 offers comprehensive access to deals revealing royalty rates since 2010, complete with available contract documents, providing an in-depth view of the actual terms agreed between parties regarding the royalty rates.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Introduction

1.1. What are royalties?

1.2. History of royalty rates

1.3. Royalties in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

1.4. Royalties versus revenue share

1.5. Overview of the report

Chapter 2 - An overview of pharmaceutical and biotechnology royalty rates

2.1. Trends in royalty rates 2010 - 2025

2.2. How do revenue shares figure?

2.3. A review of recent literature

2.4. Royalty rates in the future

Chapter 3 - The royalty clause in pharmaceutical and biotechnology deals

3.1. Partnering agreement structure

3.2. Structure of a typical royalty clause

3.3. Example royalty clauses

Chapter 4 - Companies actively disclosing royalty rates

4.1. Most active companies in disclosing royalty rates

Chapter 5 - Royalty rate contract directory

Explore royalty rates within the deal contract document to gain greater insight

Deal Directory



Deal directory - Royalty rates in deals - by company A-Z

Deal directory - Royalty rates in deals - by therapy area

Deal directory - Royalty rates in deals - by stage of development at signing

Deal directory - Royalty rates in deals - by technology type

Royalty rate references Example royalty rate deal contract document

Companies Featured



2seventy bio

23andMe

AbbVie

Aduro BioTech

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Amarin Corporation

Amgen

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CRISPR Therapeutics

Eli Lilly

Exelixis

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Hoffmann-La Roche

Illumina

Incyte

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Moderna

Novartis

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Seagen

Sibanye-Stillwater

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

ViiV Healthcare

UCB

UniQure

United Therapeutics

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Waters Corporation

Yumanity Therapeutics

Zealand Pharma

Zogenix

Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Actelion

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

bluebird bio

Calithera Biosciences

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Clovis Oncology

Galapagos

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Onyx Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit

