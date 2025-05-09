Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-09 10:07:36
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:37 AM EST - Frontera Energy Corporation : Is commencing a cash tender offer for up to U.S.$65 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 and a concurrent consent solicitation upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated as of May 9. Frontera Energy Corporation shares T are trading up $0.10 at $4.72.

