E&R Showcases Next-Gen Laser And Plasma Solutions With Strategic Partners At SEMICON SEA 2025 In Singapore
KAOHSIUNG, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R Engineering Corp. is proud to announce its participation at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025 , held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore from May 20 to 22 . With over 30 years of dedication in the semiconductor industry, E&R will unveil its latest innovations in advanced laser and plasma processing, continuing to push the boundaries of semiconductor equipment technology.
This year, E&R teams up with two strong partners - Zen Voce and GP Group - to form a powerful joint exhibition team. The three companies bring broad experience across different parts of the semiconductor industry, from front-end and packaging to back-end and automation. This collaboration shows our shared drive for innovation and quality, with the belief that "1 + 1 + 1 > 3" - where the combined strength of three creates more than each on its own.
Featured Technologies from E&R:
Plasma Dicing – Small Die Dicing Solution
E&R delivers a hybrid laser grooving and plasma dicing solution that supports ultra-fine dice lanes (10–30 μm). Beyond equipment, E&R also provides a turnkey dicing service , handling unique shapes like hexagons, circles, or MPR layouts with precision and consistency.
FOPLP – Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (700 × 700 mm)
E&R's total solution supports large panel processes including laser marking, laser cutting, laser descum, plasma cleaning, and post-drill de-smear, with a remarkable warpage control up to 16 mm. The process is further enhanced with laser debonding and plasma dry etching solutions for separation of glass carrier and panel.
Glass Substrate Solutions
E&R leads in glass core process equipment, offering:
-
High-productivity TGV drilling (600–1,000 VPS, ±5 μm @ 3σ)
Glass laser polishing for sidewall roughness control
Laser beveling & precision AOI for defect detection
Advanced Packaging
-
High-precision laser drilling for 2.5D/3D ICs (±5 μm, B/T ratio up to 90%)
Hybrid laser and plasma for advanced TSV solution
Multi-beam laser marking (±25 μm accuracy, high throughput)
Controlled thermal laser cutting
Join us at SEMICON SEA 2025 to see how E&R, Zen Voce, and GP Group are driving the future of semiconductor manufacturing - with more precise, efficient, and integrated solutions.
Booth Information
-
Booth Number: #L2413
Location: Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Dates: May 20–22, 2025
E&R Website:
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment