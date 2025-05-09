Xtreme One Entertainment And CDN Deportes Announce Spanish-Language Deal To Broadcast Xtreme Fighting Championships In The Dominican Republic

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI), parent company of XFC Global, and CDN Deportes today announced an exclusive Spanish-language rights agreement to present Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC) mixed martial arts (MMA) events with national coverage in the Dominican Republic, and to promote XFC across its broadcast, digital, print, and radio multimedia platforms.

“XFC's unparalleled production quality and dynamic live mixed martial arts events distinguish it from all other organizations in the sport,” said Frank Camilo, Director, CDN Deportes.“As the Dominican Republic's leading sports network, we have long sought a premier partner in the world of combat sports-one that reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional, high-energy content to our audience. In XFC, we have found exactly that.”

“Our new Spanish-language agreement with CDN Deportes is further proof that XFC is resonating with the world's premier sports media networks,” said Chris Defendis, President of Xtreme One Entertainment.“With an audience of more than 1.3 million households in the Dominican Republic, our partnership with CDN Deportes increases our MMA fan base and expands XFC's media footprint worldwide.”

CDN Deportes will debut XFC programming this month with Young Guns 8, XFC's series where rising prospects can showcase their talent to an international audience.

XFC is now distributed on beIN SPORTS in the U.S. and Canada in English and Spanish, on BAND TV in Portuguese across Brazil, on CDN Deportes in Spanish in the Dominican Republic, on American Forces Network, and on XFC's YouTube channel @XFCFight.

As a premier MMA feeder organization, XFC offers two key entry points for The Next Generation of MMATM fighters:

Young Guns Series – A high-frequency promotion where the best rising prospects gain valuable experience and international exposure.

XFC Arena Shows – Numbered events delivering electrifying fights and breakout performances designed to capture the attention of UFC and PFL scouts.

About CDN Deportes

CDN Deportes is a broadcast television network that airs live sports programming across the Dominican Republic with National Coverage in the region. As the first-ever sports channel in the Dominican Republic, CDN Deportes is the country's sports brand leader, offering 24-hour sports coverage including live and on-demand sports programming, news, and special coverage. CDN Deportes features the NBA, the Dominican Soccer League, the Dominican Basketball League, the Winter Baseball League, the Dominican National Basketball Team games in their lineup and XFC professional mixed martial arts events.

CDN Deportes also broadcast the FIFA World Cup, the English Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, the Olympic Games, the Basketball World Cup, the World Baseball Classic, among other major events.

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1995 as a diversified holding company, Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) (XtremeOne) is focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc. (XFC), is the licensee of all the brands and intellectual property formerly produced and promoted by Xtreme Fighting Championships Inc. worldwide, including over 50 televised professional MMA events spanning hundreds of fights in the U.S. and Latin America produced since 2006. Xtreme One acquired XFC Global in 2023, and under the direction of the company's world-class board and management team, the Company has produced six televised pro MMA events viewed by millions of fans. XFC fights are streamed live on beIN Sports, Band Sports, CDN Deportes, YouTube, Triller TV, the American Forces Network, and a growing number of media platforms.

For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or For retail investor rewards, discounts on merchandise, and VIP access to upcoming events, join the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards program at

For more information, please contact:

Jen Wenk, APR

...

208.421.2919 cell/text/WhatsApp