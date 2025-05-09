Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers Feel-Good Vibes On Breezy New Single 'Summer Love'

The catchy new track is the latest preview from her upcoming album Black & Gold, out June 6th via Journeyman Records

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- British blues-rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor offers a dose of feel-good nostalgia with the release of her new single“Summer Love.” Released today via Joe Bonamassa's Journeyman Records, the track finds Joanne in a more carefree, radio-ready mode-without letting go of the heart and honesty that have defined her career. WATCH the Official Music Video for 'Summer Love'. Stream“Summer Love” on all digital platforms here. Pre-Order the New Album Black & Gold NOW .“I specifically had it in my mind that I wanted to write a summer pop single for this album,” Joanne shares.“It's just something I've always loved-driving around Michigan, now Tennessee in summer and having that one song you love to hear on the radio that years later triggers happy memories. I hope this could be that song for someone out there.”With crisp handclaps, crunchy riffs, and a laid-back groove that begs to be played with the windows down,“Summer Love” tells the story of a fleeting romance that burned bright and ended sweet.“What's to say, let's call it what it is / It'll almost be easy, getting over this,” Joanne sings, striking the perfect balance between wistful and free.“Had love for a season, both had our reasons / It's only for forever-forever till September.”“Summer Love” is the latest in a run of singles leading into Black & Gold, Joanne's highly anticipated new album out June 6th. It follows the moody and emotionally raw“Look What I've Become,” the roaring rocker“Hell Of A Good Time,” and the introspective gems“Grayer Shade of Blue” and“I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down.” Each release has shown a different side of Joanne's artistry, reflecting a record that's as dynamic as it is deeply personal.Produced by Kevin Shirley (Black Crowes, Journey, Aerosmith), Black & Gold sees Joanne stretching beyond the boundaries of traditional blues-rock, embracing cinematic textures, soulful pop, and modern guitar grit. From the shimmering cover of Sam Sparro's“Black & Gold” to the stirring ballad“Who's Gonna Love Me Now,” the album showcases Joanne's evolution as a writer, player, and vocalist.Joanne recently wrapped a string of U.S. Spring Tour dates and is gearing up for a summer packed with major festival and headline performances across North America and Europe and soon announcing a US tour this fall. Known for her fiery musicianship and magnetic stage presence, she continues to captivate live audiences with a setlist that spans fan favorites and new material from Black & Gold. For more information and to purchase tickets, visitBlack & Gold by Joanne Shaw Taylor1. Hold Of My Heart2. All The Things I Said3. Black & Gold4. Who's Gonna Love Me Now?5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down6. Summer Love7. Grayer Shade Of Blue8. Hell Of A Good Time9. Look What I've Become10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?2025 SUMMER TOUR DATES & FESTIVALSMay 30 - Quebec, CA - Festival Des Guitares du MondeJune 13 - Henderson, KY - WC Handy FestivalJune 28 - Winter Park, CO - Blues From The TopJuly 12 - Salamanca, Spain - Festival Blues Bejar FestivalJuly 17 - Kirjurinluoto, Pori, FI - Pori Jazz FestivalJuly 18 - Kent, UK - Maid Of Stone FestivalAugust 5 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse (rescheduled)August 6 - Riverhead, NY - The SuffolkAugust 8 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 9 - Holyoke, MA - De La Luz SoundstageAugust 10 - North Truro, MA - Payomet Performing Arts CenterAugust 12 - Wilmington, DE - Arden Concert GildAugust 15 - Bethlehem, PA - Summer Series FestivalAugust 16 - Norwich, NY - Chenango Blues FestivalFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711]

