Govt To Take Stern Action If Fake News Is Spread On Social Media: Eknath Shinde

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday warned that the government will take stern action against those spreading fake news on social media, especially amid the escalating conflict between India and Pakistan.

Interacting with reporters after attending a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to review the security and state's preparedness, Shinde said:“Spreading fake news on social media is a serious crime. Strict action would be taken against it. We request the people not to film, video, and broadcast whatever preparations are being made by the military and Coast guard forces as it is important from a security perspective.”

Shinde said that the government will hold discussions with the Navy, Air Force, Army, and Indian Coast Guard in the next two to three days.

He added that the government will extend the necessary cooperation to security agencies.

“The Chief Minister during the meeting reviewed the present situation and gave instructions to further strengthen it. Mock drills have been held in some places and they will be held in some places soon. Instructions to people will be given through sirens or through mobile apps. The meeting also discussed a coordination between the people from the coastal area and the police about upgrading the security there,” Shinde said.

He added that a detailed discussion took place to alert everyone in such a way that the city of Mumbai and the state of Maharashtra are kept safe under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis directed the administration to conduct mock drills in each district and establish a war room at the district level, and establish a coordination mechanism with the hospital during a blackout.

Even though the lights are switched off to avoid being targeted, the electricity supply can be provided through an alternative system to avoid any inconvenience to the patients. He also instructed to use dark-coloured curtains or glasses to prevent light from being seen from outside.

In order to convey the importance of blackouts during the present situation, CM Fadnavis directed the administration to distribute videos to students and citizens explaining dos and don'ts.

This aims to create widespread awareness. This apart, he asked the administration to study the Central government's 'Union War Book' in depth and inform everyone about it.

Police cyber cells in every district should monitor social media and identify handles that are helping Pakistan and take action against them. If anyone is helping the enemy or spreading false information, take action against them, he said at the meeting.

CM Fadnavis announced that every District Collector will be given an emergency fund today, from which, if any urgent material needs to be purchased, it can be done immediately.

Apart from this, if any important proposal comes in this regard, the district collectors have been asked to approve it within 1 hour. He also asked the district collectors to hold a meeting of all the Municipalities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region area and ask them to also create awareness about blackout by involving cooperative housing societies.

Further, CM Fadnavis categorically said that the police department should be more vigilant than ever.

“Considering the possibility of increasing the activities of anti-national individuals, conduct more combing operations and intensify patrols,” he said.

He also cautioned against filming military preparation-related activities and broadcasting them on social media.

In a bid to further strengthen maritime security, he instructed to hire fishing trawlers as needed. The CM said that the government should establish a system to provide citizens with up-to-date and accurate information about the situation.

“Considering the possibility of cyber attacks on critical government infrastructure including power generation and distribution, conduct an immediate cyber audit from the cyber department,” the CM said in his directive. He asked the administration to invite the heads of all three military services and the Coast Guard in Mumbai to the next meeting for greater coordination between the government and the security apparatus.